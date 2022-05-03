Your Horoscope For Friday April 29th
- Aries – Rest is necessary for you. Although you have a long list of tasks, try to leave some for later. Unless you can’t avoid it, you shouldn't stray too far from home today. Use this weekend to finish all those little chores you've been putting off, with Jupiter in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – When it comes to finances, you're on your own. You may not like hearing this, but it's the way things are. Be skeptical of everything. You are paying attention to Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), but not making any commitments or signing any contracts. Take today and the weekend to think about all the important decisions you need to make.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – If possible, today and this weekend should be spent alone. For some reason, there is a lot of tension in your household. Since you can't really do anything about it, you should avoid it altogether and let Mars, which is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), work its magic. There are better ways to spend your time.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – If you feel stuck in your career, Uranus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) could increase your impatience, especially if your superiors have failed to fulfill their promises. You don't have to be afraid to ask for fair compensation or a promotion if you deserve it, even if negotiations make you uncomfortable. But you should definitely take today and this weekend to think about the best way to go about these next steps.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Money would make life easier if it didn't exist, right? It is frustrating to spend so much time and energy on your financial affairs. You will have a frustrating day today with Mercury in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). There are some bills you need to deal with this weekend, and you’ll feel relieved once you handle everything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You feel invincible, as if you can accomplish anything. I hope you enjoy this abundance of energy, it's a gift from Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Make sure you don't overdo it this weekend by taking unnecessary risks! Keep in mind that slow and easy wins the race and will keep you in good shape for the long haul!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – This is a good day to putter around the house since the Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret). Perhaps this is just the excuse you've been looking for to take a day off! Just stay home today and this weekend to finish up some minor household chores. When that proves to be too much, you can curl up with some tea and a good book.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – It's not the best day for get togethers. A friendly lunch could end up becoming a gossip fest and no one wins in that situation. You might be better off staying home this weekend enjoying some alone time. If so, Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image), giving you the feeling that you have accomplished something.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Take nothing you hear today at face value, especially when it comes to money. You may receive an opportunity not to be missed from a well-meaning friend. When Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication), you'll listen to the pitch and take notes, but you won't commit. Think things over this weekend and maybe discuss it with others to get their much-needed input.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – This would be a good day to stay home and spend much of the day in bed reflecting on your life and the choices you've made! You have been working hard lately, juggling both work and home and you are probably feeling tired and overwhelmed by it all. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), to help you get the rest you need this weekend so you’ll feel refreshed for the week ahead.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Today is a very auspicious day for love, so take advantage! Get creative with your loved one! And if you don't have a playmate in your life, find other means of fulfilling your passion; something you'll be able to do easily this weekend since Venus is placed in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – As a result of the current planetary alignment, you are encouraged to engage in social activity this weekend, and to become involved in new activities with new people. Venus is placed in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), and this will benefit you greatly, as it will introduce you to new ideas that could revolutionize your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.