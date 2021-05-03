Your Horoscope For Friday April 30th
- Aries – You’re going to learn a lot about the people closest to you and be encouraged to make some changes to yourself. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to make these things clearer to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Everyone you come in contact with won’t be on the same page as you; keep that in mind. The only thing you can do is try your best to talk to them and get your point across. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You may be placed in a compromising position where you’re going to have to choose between standing by your morals and doing the socially acceptable thing to do. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you to do what you believe in.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’re going to be forced to look at the past for answers you need. Don’t stress; Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to guide you through all the changes coming your way.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – A flip has switched and your main concern is how you can make work more of your priority. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you make better choices in your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Your mind is in great turmoil today, so it’s no surprise you can’t focus on anything. The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you freely express what’s on your mind and get all the negative energy out.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You have so much to focus on right now. Thankfully The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping ease the stress you’re feeling. You’ll find out that spending time with your family and friends is just what you need to do to unwind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You’ve been working hard lately, and for a while you had nothing to show for it. Well, thanks to Neptune in your Second House (of Self-Worth) you’ll finally have the means to get that expensive gift you’ve been wanting.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you plan for your professional future. You know what you want, and you’re going to start figuring out what you need to do in order to get where you want to go.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You’re being challenged to find a better balance in your life. Mercury, in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), will help you look at life in a new light. This should come very natural for you; don’t over think it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Your friendships are a little rocky today; take some time and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) giving you that push you need stop the excuses and focus on healing your bond with them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’re focus should be your relationship, but the water is too murky for your liking. Take the time to reflect and gather your thoughts before you talk to your partner. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) to help with this process.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is black.