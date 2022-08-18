Your Horoscope For Friday August 12th
- Aries – It is important for you to rest. Don't be afraid to leave some tasks for later, even though you have a long list. Today, stay at home unless you can't avoid it. Accidents are more likely to occur when you are distracted. This weekend, Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), so get those little chores done.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You will benefit greatly today from Pluto in your First House (of Self-Image). Your attitude will be positive throughout the day. This guide will help you finish all the tasks on your list this weekend. Enjoy your weekend and keep a smile on your face.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Your chaotic life will gain some clarity as the Sun moves into the Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing). Enjoy your evening tonight and rest up. There is no need to go out when you have so much on your mind. This weekend, spend some time with friends who can help you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – The key to success in business is confidence in your abilities. Be skeptical of everything. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you make the right choices, so take the time today and this weekend to think about your next moves before you dive in.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You may not have the finances you'd like, but that won't stop you from enjoying the weekend! Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you that you're more than your bank account, and to show people you don't have to be rich to have a good life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – This weekend will be filled with fun and good times since today Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). A change of pace will be nice after so much hard work.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – It would be best if you spent today and this weekend alone. Your household is tense for some reason. Mars, in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), should work its magic since you can't do anything about it. You should let your family members fight it out amongst themselves and focus this weekend on what’s good for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You may feel as if you are on edge, and ready to pounce at any moment. The influence of Pluto in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) can help you strengthen your most significant relationships. Your evening with your partner will never be forgotten. Make sure you are present not only today, but also this weekend by putting all of your work on hold.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Spend the day and the weekend thinking about ways to improve your relationships. To become a better friend, you can use the Sun's influence in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). You won't regret it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn - When Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you may feel impatient if your superiors do not keep their promises. In spite of uncomfortable negotiations, you don't have to be afraid to ask for fair compensation or a promotion. Spend today and this weekend thinking about how to proceed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius - Today is not the time to dwell on regrets. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you focus on the present instead of worrying about the past. You'll be able to completely move on and enjoy the rest of the weekend if you let go of your past troubles and mistakes.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces - With Mars in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you're able to see how your daily life needs to improve. You’ve been feeling stuck in the same place. This weekend, you'll be in a better mood since that boring cycle is over.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.