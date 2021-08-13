Your Horoscope for Friday August 13th

• Aries – You have walls up to protect you from others but you need to take the time to bring them down and make some changes. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and what better time to start than this weekend. It’s better to start this process alone before you go out into the public.

o Your day is a 7.

o Your energy color is pink.

• Taurus – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and you’re going to be untouchable. You’re looking through clear lenses for the first time in a long time. This is all thanks to Mars in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to carry this positive energy through the weekend and into the next week.

o Your day is a 9.

o Your energy color is white.

• Gemini – You may not be yourself today, and that’s to be expected since you’ve been working nonstop. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the space and time you need to relax. This is going to be the restart that you’ve needed. This weekend is all about you and having fun. Leave work behind . . . it’ll be there Monday.

o Your day is a 9.

o Your energy color is yellow.

• Cancer – You’re going to be faced with some consequences from your past behaviors; let this humble you a bit. During this weekend it’s best if you talk to others that you trust to help you realize the changes you need to make. And with Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to get the extra help you need.

o Your day is a 6.

o Your energy color is brown.

• Leo – You’ve been hanging around to try and find a purpose in your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) today to help you see things in a new light. You should spend the weekend making lists and come up with a game plan for this new stage in your life.

o Your day is a 9.

o Your energy color is purple.

• Virgo – You’re at kind of a standstill when it comes to work right now; take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box. So, take today and this weekend to think things through and be ready for whatever comes your way.

o Your day is a 10.

o Your energy color is blue.

• Libra – Everything regarding your relationship is going in the right direction, but don’t rush into the intimate stage just yet. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) and this weekend things will become clear as to whether you should go there or not, so look for any signs and make the right decision.

o Your day is a 7.

o Your energy color is black.

• Scorpio – You may hear some things that you don’t agree with, and Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you voice your opinion. This is also going to help you get out of your comfort zone and speak your mind. You’ll be going into the weekend worry free and full of confidence, so make sure you and your friends make the most of this new attitude!

o Your day is an 8.

o Your energy color is green.

• Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) causing you to look at yourself and your inner needs. You’ve been keeping too much in lately, and it’s going to be therapeutic for you to talk to your family this weekend about what’s going on in your life. You’re going to surprised how supportive they are towards you.

o Your day is a 9.

o Your energy color is maroon.

• Capricorn – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you change your work ethic and focus on what you have to do. Get all the jokes and fun out of your system this weekend because come Monday it’s back to the grind. You’ll be in a better mood to tackle everything you need to get done.

o Your day is a 7.

o Your energy color is rose gold.

• Aquarius – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize that who you are is enough to win over the people you need in your life. So just be yourself today and this weekend, you’ll have the time of your life and wish you did this sooner.

o Your day is a 9.

o Your energy color is orange.

• Pisces – You’re going to have listen to your gut today, because you’re not going to have access to all the information. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence to do so because this isn’t the time to start doubting yourself. Come the weekend you’re going to be so glad that you listened to your gut and you’ll know that you are making the right decision.

o Your day is a 6.

o Your energy color is red.