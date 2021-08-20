Your Horoscope For Friday August 20th
- Aries – You don’t feel at ease right now, and the only way you’re going to feel secure is if you reopen some doors that you’ve locked while ago. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you sort everything out tonight, but you may want to lean on others for support this weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Someone you’re close to will act without thinking and they may hurt your feelings. They need some time to reflect and so do you. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you see what’s really bothering you. Take this weekend and reflect on your own and seek out someone you trust to lean on for support.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Your partner (or soon-to-be partner) may need alone time with you today. It’s good to feel loved and needed by someone and this will help you because you have a tendency of feeling less than. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both love on each other this weekend and make memories you’ll treasure for a long time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’re definitely someone who goes on your own path, and with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it’s going to give you the confidence to continue doing your own thing. Start today and plan something fun and out of the norm for you and then spend the weekend enjoying your group of friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You seem to have a limitless amount of charm today, and you may want to use it to your advantage. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) so, it may be wise to use it on your partner to get a little more attention. You’ll have them in the palm of your hand so you can make them do almost anything for you this weekend; enjoy!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You may have to choose between having a social life and work for the next few days, but Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you choose work. Keep in mind that once you tackle everything for work today, you’ll have more time to spend with your friends this weekend, so it will be worth it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to expand your world. Talk to some people who are from different backgrounds and get some cultural information from them. Take this weekend to be on your own and plan a special getaway to a place foreign to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You’re trying to figure out what’s your next best move to become more successful. With Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to move forward with all the stress behind you. And what better way to start off your weekend?! Kick back and get ready to have the best weekend you’ve had in a while.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been doubting yourself lately, and it’s affecting your mood and spirit. Don’t worry, The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) today and it’s going to remind you of who you are and what you can be. Your mood will lift causing you to have a great day. And maybe this weekend you can invite some friends over and have a fun night in.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking everything. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you some time to think things through before taking action. Take the weekend to reflect and decompress and you’ll be surprised what will happen after you take this time to yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the error in your ways. You’re quick to anger and jump to conclusions, and that’s causing some friction with those closest to you. Spend the weekend alone so come Monday you’ll be able to turn over new leaf and smooth things over with your loved ones.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You’re forced to look at yourself though others eyes and you might be surprised with what you find. Take today and stay by yourself to reflect, but this weekend gather everyone around to have an open conversation about this. Mercury is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you listen to what your friends are telling you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.