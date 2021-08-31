Your Horoscope For Friday August 27th
- Aries – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made. And you’ll be able to enjoy this weekend knowing that you got all your work done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Taurus – You’re always leaning on others for help in your time of need, and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’ll be able to help your friends and loved ones in their tough times. It will serve you well to spend the weekend dedicated to them and their needs.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You may have woken up on the wrong side of the bed and may not feel that great about yourself, but Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back. You’re going to be able to tackle the day just fine and you’ll be up for just about anything this weekend, so make the most of it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – With Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) you’re a little more hesitant to be around others today. Take the time today and this weekend and just be by yourself, and focus on finding out who you are. You’ll be so much better by doing so and be refreshed for the new week.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo –Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you see the blessings you already have in your life. It may not be what you think, but there’s no amount of money that can ever replace that. You’re going to be reminded of what you have this weekend, and you should spend your time with people that give your life meaning and happiness.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – You’re going to be in contact with a lot of different people and it’s no surprise all of you aren’t going to be on the same page. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you make sure you all come together. The weight of the stress will be lifted, allowing all of you to have a nice and relaxing time this weekend.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra –Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to signs of imbalance of power in your relationships. With this shift in thinking you and your partner are going to be on the same page, making it the best time for both of you. This weekend will be about reconnecting with them and starting fresh.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it crystal clear what you have to do with your future. It’s time to act like a mature adult, even when it seems impossible. Change is only going to happen once you put in the work. It will be best for you if you start this weekend planning your journey down this new path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – With everything that is going on around you today you’re feeling a little uneasy. Connect with your family and friends this weekend; they will help you get back to your normal self. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) allowing you feel at ease sharing your issues with others.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); you’re going to make excellent progress at work and now is the time to show them what you’re made of! Even though you have a lot on your plate, take some time to come up with a plan to have fun and celebrate your success this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – Things are going to be very fast paced today; you need to slow down before you do something you’ll regret later. It will be best if you stay in this weekend and reflect on anything you have buried deep down and with Uranus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’ll come to terms with it and start making the right choices.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re going to need to put work before everything else today. It’s not ideal, but this has to get done. With Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll be able to tackle everything but keep your positive energy going. After all the work is completed, you’ll be able to relax this weekend and take care of your needs.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.