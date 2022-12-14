Your Horoscope For Friday December 16th
- Aries – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you. This new energy will help you make today a great day and it will follow into this weekend, make sure you have an amazing time!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something that you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it… Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth for you. So why not take the time today and the weekend to figure this all out. Once this is done you’ll be able to tackle this week like it's nothing.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Your drive to create is active with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you should take total advantage of this. You’ll be able to go out and have fun and forget all about the drama. Why don’t you invite some friends over so you all can enjoy this fun adventurous weekend together!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress over things you can’t control. So, take today, and this weekend to find some time to find peace. This will refresh you in so many ways, and you may even feel like a new person.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – There are some aspects in your life that seem to be running wild. Well you’re going to have to rein them in, my friend. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help create order in your life. This weekend is going to be hard for you, but my dear Leo, you’ll be able to get through this with your head held high.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and is going to influence you in some creative ways to get some extra money in your pocket. This new way is going to do wonders for your self-esteem. And it’s going to take a while to do, but why not take the weekend to start brainstorming to come up with some fool proof ideas.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You have a ton of pressure on you regarding work, there’s no easy quick fix for this either. You’re just going to have to bite the bullet and get everything done. You’ll get help from Pluto's energy in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the drive and focus to get it done. This will open your weekend to have all the fun that you want!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone. You don’t like taking risks, but it’s good to try new things. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security. And being open to new things will help you see all things you’ve been missing out on. And this will be an amazing weekend for you!
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – The connection between you and your partner is heating up, and this is going to cause you to focus on the physical and sensual needs more than usual. This is no surprise since Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). You have the whole weekend, so ease into it rather than jumping in right away. You’ll have a more enjoyable weekend by doing it this way.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – With all this self-inclusion you’re going to have a lot of free time on your hands, some conflicts that you’ve worked so hard to push down may arise. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to push you to talk to those people and have everything settled. And what a better time than this weekend to do so? This weekend will bring all that you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure that you have the ambition to reach them. You have a never-ending list, but some may be out of reach at the moment. Take the weekend to find what’s the best move for you right now. Once you have that figured out, you’ll be able to start down this new path.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The honeymoon phase is coming to an end, but no worries, Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help give you that mushy gushy love feeling again. Don’t give up so easily, there’s always a rainbow after a storm. You’ll be able to spend the night and weekend to help you and your loved one get on the same level and hopefully this will help you both hold onto that honeymoon feeling!
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.