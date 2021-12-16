Your Horoscope For Friday December 17th
- Aries – The Moon is in your Tenth House (Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence and courage to stand up to your boss and make sure you’re heard. But it will be best if you take today and this weekend to gather your thoughts before you share them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) preparing you to support your partner today. But also make sure your partner is there for you because you may need a shoulder to cry on as well. Take this weekend to really connect and get even closer because hard times may come up and test you both.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You’re going to be faced with some consequences from your past behaviors; let this humble you a bit. This is exactly what you need to show you exactly how and why you need to change. With Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to get that extra help you need by spending the weekend talking to others you trust.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to start down your own path; you’ll be surprised how much more confident you’ll feel. Mars is coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), to help you go out on your own this weekend, and you’ll be so happy you did.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there will be one less thing for you to worry about. It will bring a fresh spirit to your home life and make you excited to be engaging with friends and family. And you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend with little to no cares!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Today you’re going to be focused on improving your health, in more than one way. You’re going to realize you need to focus on eating right but your mental health is also important. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you get on track this weekend and come up with a game plan for moving forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You woke up on the right side of the bed today, and there’s nothing that can stop you. Take the day and make it yours. With The Sun in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) spend the weekend trying to set new goals for yourself. You’ll feel better once you have a clear path to take.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right, you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day. Go out and have fun and let the good times continue throughout the weekend.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’re at kind of a standstill when it comes to work right now; take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box. So, take today and this weekend to think things through and once you do, you’ll see the success you desire.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You’ve been so busy with your work and family matters that you haven’t realized what’s going on in the background. If you feel uneasy about a situation talk to some people because they more than likely feel the same way. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) and this weekend is the time for everyone to air out their dirty laundry.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make a change to your behavior. You have some walls built to protect you, but you’re coming to realize that you need to let them down to be happier in life. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you during this is process starting today and this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to expand your world. Talk to some people who are from different backgrounds than you and get some cultural information from them. Take this weekend to be on your own and plan a special getaway to a place foreign to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.