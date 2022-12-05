Your Horoscope For Friday December 9th
- Aries – When you challenge authority, it doesn't serve you well. It's part of who you are, and you've been trying to change it. You may feel softer heartened by Mercury in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Changing your attitude is going to be a slow process, but starting today and this weekend will serve you well.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Keep an eye out for anything that seems out of reach today. Once you begin, you'll be glad you did. It may seem scary at first, but it's worth it. It will affect the way you work with this unsureness because the Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). Feel more confident starting tonight and over the weekend if you need to.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Get together with some people who are very close to you and have a serious discussion. Your story is very important and should not be taken lightly. Don't delay any longer. You can have the confidence that you're missing right now since Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Although it will be an emotional weekend, you're sure to survive it, and even get closer to your family.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – It is important to have a schedule in order to function, but unforeseen events may cause you to miss your schedule. Don't panic. Having Pluto present in your Third House (of Communication) will make it easy for you to seek help and address your anxiety. By getting this extra help today, you'll be able to relax and enjoy the weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – The more in tune you are with your goals, the more confident and in charge you feel. You're more satisfied than ever when you follow your own routines and work. When you go at your own pace instead of someone else's, you're happier. You will feel more comfortable going at your own pace because Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Enjoy the weekend, kick back, and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – A lot of hurt has been on your mind lately, and despite your best efforts to block it out, talk to friends, and distract yourself, nothing seems to be helping. You have Mercury moving into your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). You'll be able to get over the slump you've been in during the weekend and move forward into the new week with its healing energy.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You want to advance in your career, but you hesitate to make any rash decisions. In order to get the job, you're going to have to jump in with both feet. You have Saturn in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), which will ease the anxiety of the unknown. It will be a good weekend for you to analyze everything, and you should feel relieved because you will see that you made the right choice.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – A shocking piece of news is going to rock your world today, and you've never thought of yourself as a strong-minded person. As a result, you will realize that you are strong enough. As a bonus, Mercury will be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), and you will have the support of your family and friends. Take advantage of today and this weekend to enjoy your newfound confidence.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Consider how you could improve your friendships over the weekend and spend the day reflecting on them. In your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), the Sun is helping you be a better friend to your current and future friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Listening to your friends' drama might be a good distraction, maybe their drama has the answer to your work and you don't even realize it. Today, Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), showing you that sometimes you need to think outside the box for the answers you need. As well as solving your problems, you'll be able to spend time with your friends this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Today, your partner (or soon-to-be partner) may need some alone time with you. Feeling loved and needed by someone can help you because you tend to feel less than others. Tonight, and this weekend, Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), strengthening your bond for the week ahead.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Getting out of town might be on your mind. With Uranus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you'll be able to plan ahead. This will be an experience you'll never forget. So you can actually enjoy your time away, take advantage of this weekend to tie up any loose ends before you go.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.