Your Horoscope For Friday February 11th
- Aries – Your life is being consumed by work, and you seem like you and your partner are in different worlds. Take that as a sign to make some time for them today. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going to be able to spend tonight and the weekend with them and rekindle that flame.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re going to have listen to your gut today, because you’re not going to have access to all the information. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence to do so because this isn’t the time to start doubting yourself. Come the weekend you’re going to be so glad that you trusted yourself. Relax and know that you are making the right decision.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini –You may hear some things that you don’t agree with, and Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you voice your opinion. You’ll be going into the weekend worry free and full of confidence. Make sure you and your friends make the most of this new attitude of yours!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – The Sun is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to shed some light on your messy life and help steer you in the right direction. Stay in tonight because there’s no need to go out when there’s so much on your mind. This weekend you should spend some time with close friends who can help you sort everything out.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it crystal clear what you have to do with your future. It’s time to get up and act like a mature adult, even when it seems impossible. Change is only going to happen once you put the work in to it. It will be best for you if you start this weekend headed down this new path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you make progress in your most needed areas, especially your career. Take full advantage of your weekend to make lists, weigh the pros and cons, and even come up with new careers for yourself. This weekend may fly by, but you’ll be in a better mind set and ready to tackle the coming week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You may feel like all eyes are on you today, and with Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) you’re going to be too focused on getting things done. Hold your head up high and move through the day with confidence. And when you’re off the clock you’ll be able to leave all the work behind and have an amazingly awesome weekend!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to cause you to look into your past and see how you can grow from it. Take care of your business today, and this weekend go back to the drawing board and make a game plan. The coming weeks are powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – People around you are bombarding you with a lot of information but you can’t focus on that right now; your mind is somewhere else. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you get your finances in order. Once you get your money under control, you’ll be able to spend the weekend focusing on your friends and their needs.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You’ve been running from your past for some time now, and it’s finally catching up with you today. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) showing you that it’s time to face things head on. Take today and this weekend to reflect and lean on others. It’s going to be a process, but it will be worth it in the end.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made. And you’ll be able to enjoy this weekend knowing that you got all your work done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – Look out for committing to something that seems beyond your means today, because you’re feeling a bit indecisive. The Moon is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect how you work with this uncertainty. It may be best to just stay in this weekend and take pleasure in things you know you enjoy.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.