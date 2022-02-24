Your Horoscope For Friday February 25th
- Aries – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you figure out what it is exactly that’s holding you back from everything you’ve ever wanted from life. This is going to be hard for you, but you are going to persevere. It will serve you well to gather some of your closest friends this weekend to help you figure everything out.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – When faced with a tough situation you need to focus on your body language rather than what you’re saying with your words. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help you navigate through your tough day. This weekend, confide in your friends and family and you’ll have the space to share your true thoughts with no judgment.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You and your friends are at odds right now and you’ve been trying to fix things but nothing seems to work. Your efforts are not going unnoticed, but you can’t force anything. Take the day and the weekend to focus on your mental health and well-being, and with Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – You may have to choose between having a social life and work for the next few days, which could be hard for you. But Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) causing you to choose work. Keep in mind that once you tackle everything for work today, you’ll have more time to spend with your friends this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Someone you’re close to will act without thinking and they may hurt your feelings. They need some time to reflect and so do you. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you see what’s really bothering you. Take this weekend and reflect on your own and seek out someone you trust for support.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – There may be events that happen today that could change your view on life. This is going to be a good thing for you. Let Mercury work in your life as it’s in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you feel more confident moving forward. Take this weekend to plan out the new course that you want to take, and you’ll be ready to set sail come Monday.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’re definitely someone who goes down your own path, and with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it’s going to give you the confidence to continue doing so. Start today and plan something fun and out of the norm for you and your group of friends and enjoy your weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) causing you to look at yourself and your inner needs. You’ve been keeping too much in lately, and it’s going to be therapeutic for you to talk to your family this weekend about what’s going on in your life. You’re going to be surprised by how supportive and empathetic they are towards you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You may be placed in a compromising position where you’re going to have to choose between standing by your morals or doing what’s the socially acceptable thing to do. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you towards what you believe in. By making this decision you’ll have one of the best weekends you’ve had in a while.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – You’re looking to change your current situation; Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you see the blessings that you already have in your life. You’re going to be reminded of all you have this weekend, and you should spend it with people who give your life meaning and happiness.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and you’re going to be untouchable. You’re looking through clear lenses for the first time in a long time. This is all thanks to Mars in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to carry this positive energy through weekend and into next week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Today is going to be very stressful for you, but there is little to nothing that you can do. You’re going to need to lean on your friends for some distraction. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you make the most of this weekend, so you’ll be ready to tackle the coming week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.