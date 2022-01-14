Your Horoscope For Friday January 14th
- Aries – You may not be yourself today, and that’s to be expected since you’ve been working nonstop. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the space and time you need to relax. This is going to be the restart that you’ve been needing so take the weekend and have fun. Leave work behind . . . it’ll be there Monday.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – There could be doubt surrounding you today; try your best and listen to your heart to guide you through it. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) paving a clear path for you. Before you venture out, take the weekend and make a plan for the new adventures you could go on. It may seem daunting, but you got this!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – With everything going on around you you’re feeling a little uneasy. Connect with your family and friends today and this weekend; they will help you get back to your normal self. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) allowing you to feel at ease in the presence of others, helping you talk to them about your issues.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You’ve been hanging around to try and find a purpose in your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) today to help you see things in a new light. So, spend the day listening to your gut, and be at peace that the struggle will be over soon. Also, you should spend the weekend making lists to come up with a game plan for this new stage of life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Your attention is going to on your goals for the future; make a vision board and write down all your dreams and organize them by the ones you can do right now and ones that require more time and energy. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you with this. Take this weekend and call in some help from others to see if they can guide you in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Today is a good day to look at your relationships. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help give you an honest perspective. Think about where you want to go in life and start by spending some quality time with your person this weekend. The time you spend with them will set the mood for the weeks to come.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize that who you are is enough, so be you today and this weekend. You’ll have the time of your life and wish you did this sooner.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Venus is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it’s radiating from you. This will give you the extra confidence you need to lead others. People have always admired you for your hard work and poise. Today and this weekend you’re going to show others your ways and hopefully they’ll be receptive to it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – You got up on the wrong side of the bed today; it may be best if you stay to yourself. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you work through some things that you’ve had buried deep down for quite some time now. And spend the weekend reflecting on these things so come Monday you’ll be in a better mind set.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You’re the best at hiding your emotions and not letting them come out, but there’s something that occurs today that will make them arise. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to face those emotions. With some help from loved ones, you’re going to grow from it and be a stronger person but it’s going to take this weekend for you to figure everything out.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Today you’re going to have a serious conversation with someone close to you. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) providing you the energy to stay positive while you’re having this conversation. It will help you enjoy your day and also your weekend knowing that you got all the negative emotions out of the way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You and your partner may have hit a dry spell; don’t worry too much about it. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and things will start getting more exciting for the two of you. This is exactly what you will need to get back to what you had before, allowing the two of you to enjoy the weekend together.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.