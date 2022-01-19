Your Horoscope For Friday January 21st
- Aries – The Moon moves through your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you the importance of carefully evaluating your resources before making any decisions. Don’t feel the need to spend a lot of money, just find a better use for what you have already. And instead of going out this weekend plan a night in and see how much fun you can have without spending money.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while, reach out to them and catch up. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family, and you need to treat them that way. Try and make plans this weekend and make it all about rekindling your friendship.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – It’s all about balance today. You have a hard time juggling your work and social life and Mars is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to show you how to do just that. You will feel so much better this weekend when you finally a get a sense of balance in your life.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); you’re going to make excellent progress at work and now is the time to show them what you’re made of! Even though you have a lot on your plate, take some time to come up with a plan to have fun and celebrate your success this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Today is going to be very stressful for you, but there is little to nothing you can do about it. You’re going to need to lean on your friends for some distraction. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you make the most of this weekend, which will help you be for the coming week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help defuse the situation that you have in your social circle. This is going to take some time. Take tonight and be by yourself and reflect on things, but this weekend it would be best if you take the first step in mending the issues that are present. It will all be worth it in the end.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You may be placed in a compromising position where you’re going to have to choose between standing by your morals or doing what’s the socially acceptable thing to do. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you to do what you believe in. By making this decision you’ll have one of the best weekends you’ve had in a while.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’ve had it with the pressure from work causing you to want to run away and hide. The best course of action is to spend some time and unplug from the outside world. With Uranus in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) you’ll be able to relax tonight in the quiet and comfort of your house. This weekend you should focus on you and your needs and then you’ll be ready to tackle next week head on.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – There could be events that happen today that could change your view on life. This is going to be a good thing for you. Let Mercury work in your life as it’s in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you feel more confident moving forward. Take this weekend to plan out the new course that you want to take, and you’ll be ready to set sail come Monday.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You and your friends are at odds right now and you’ve been trying to fix things but nothing seems to work. Your efforts are not going unnoticed, but you can’t force anything. Take the day and the weekend to focus on your mental health and well-being, and with Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’ve been spending endless amount of time on things that don’t matter at all. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy is going to help you see the beauty and true purpose in life. Take this weekend and be by yourself and come up with a game plan on how to tackle everything.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You may have woken up on the wrong side of the bed and may not feel that great about yourself, but Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back. You’re going to be able to tackle the day just fine and you’ll be up for just about this weekend, so make the most of it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.