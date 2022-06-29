Your Horoscope For Friday July 1st
- Aries – There are some ways you can save money for the future with the Sun in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Financially, you're doing well, so don't worry too much about it. Having a cushion to fall back on is always a good idea. So, make sure you don't spend too much this weekend. You can have fun, but be creative in how you spend it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – There's no way anything can go wrong when you're feeling yourself. Have fun today and let your worries go. You will enjoy your company this weekend since Pluto will be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Don't deviate too far from your daily routine today. Many people will try to sway you in different directions and Venus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) will remind you of your true self. Do things that are up your alley this weekend, and invite some friends along for the ride.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Your focus today will be on improving your health in multiple ways. It's important to focus not only on eating right, but also on your mental health. It is Saturn's job to help you get back on track in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Spend this weekend making a game plan for how to accomplish this, and also spend time alone and focusing on yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – When it comes to helping others, you are always there to help, even at the expense of your own peace of mind. It's important to not put too much pressure on yourself. The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), highlighting the importance of taking care of your home and yourself before anything else. This weekend is the perfect time to get started.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – It may be tempting for you to relax after a long week, but your friends may have other plans. Don't hesitate to join them if they invite you to do something fun. This weekend, you're going to realize that spending time with friends is exactly what you need with Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Despite the mess in your life, Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) makes it easier for you to cope. This will revitalize your home life and make you eager to engage with those closest to you. The weekend will be worry-free for you!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Your ability to increase your effectiveness in all you do today will likely increase as you get ideas and insights that come from deep within your psyche. Saturn shows you what lies beneath the surface in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing). Reflect this weekend and you'll see that you'll be able to contribute so much in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius –Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy will help you see the beauty in your life and discover your true purpose. Why not start this weekend? Spend the weekend alone and make a game plan for how to handle everything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – As a result of your past actions, you'll face some consequences today. Let this humble you a little. The best way to help yourself with this process is to talk to someone you trust this weekend. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), so you'll receive extra help.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – In your Third House (of Communication), Mercury can help defuse a social conflict in your life. It will take some time, and you'll have to learn to listen to your friends without being defensive. Taking tonight to be alone and reflect is a good idea. It will be best if you take the first step to resolve the current issues this weekend. In the end, it will all be worth it.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Your mood and spirits have been down lately due to doubting yourself. There's no need to worry, since the Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) today. A great day awaits you as your mood rises. Having a good night at home with friends might be fun this weekend.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.