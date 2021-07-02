Your Horoscope For Friday July 2nd
- Aries – You’ve been so busy with work and family matters that you haven’t realized what’s going on in the background. If you feel uneasy about a situation talk to some people because more than likely they feel the same way. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) and this weekend is the time for everyone to air out their dirty laundry.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You may have to choose between having a social life and work for the next few days, which could be hard for you to choose. But Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) causing you to choose work. Keep in mind that once you tackle everything for work today. You’ll have more time to spend with your friends this weekend and not have to think about work. So enjoy it!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are. There’s nothing wrong for wanting to start your own path, you’ll be surprised how much more confident you’ll feel. And with Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), and you’re going to be so happy that you went out on your own this weekend and you’ll
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – Your sweetie (or soon to be sweetie) may need alone time with you today. It’s a good feeling to feel loved and needed by someone and this will help you because you have a tendency of feeling less than. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both love on each other this weekend and make memories that both of you will treasure for a long time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You could be itching to get out of town for a little bit. And with Uranus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’ll be able to plan it. This is going to be something that you’ll remember for years to come. Make the most of it this weekend and go out of town!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color white.
- Virgo – You’re feeling yourself and you sense that nothing can go wrong. Today is all about having fun and throwing your worries to the wind. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) which is going to bring even more joy into your activities this weekend and the company will enjoy your company as well.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You’re the best at hiding your emotions and not letting them come out, but there’s something that occurs today that will make things bubble over. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to face your past and face those emotions. With some help from loved ones, you’re going to grow from it and be a stronger person but it’s going to take this weekend to figure everything out for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Spend the day and this weekend reflecting on your friendships and if there’s any way to improve these relationships you should figure it out. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you find the ways that you can be a better friend. You’ll be thankful that you did this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. Take some time today and this weekend to talk to your family and have them remind you of where you come from, maybe you need a refresher of who are as a person.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You never thought of yourself as a strong-minded person, but today you’re going to get some news that will rock your world. This is going to help you realize that you’re strong enough. Mercury is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), and as a bonus you have the support of your family and friends.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’re waking up with Pluto in your First House (of Self-Image) which will do wonders for you today. Relish the positive outlook! This will help you tackle everything that’s on your to-do list. Keep your smile on your face and just think about this weekend and all the fun you’ll have.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – There’s a mix of energies today, and it’s going to be messy. The best thing for you is to stay away and focus on you and your home life. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) proving that the only thing you can control is how you let things affect you. And spend this weekend reminding you of who you are and what’s truly important to you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.