Your Horoscope For Friday June 18th
- Aries – You may be especially creative and inventive at work, so let your imagination take you places you’d never thought of before. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) allowing those creative juices to flow. But don’t forget to take a break and enjoy weekend so you can recharge for the week ahead.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – It may serve you well to just lay back and keep to yourself. You’re in a combative mood and it won’t be good to be around others. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space you need to focus on your mental health. It may be helpful for you to take the weekend, stay in and spend this time reflecting on things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you figure out what it is exactly that’s holding you back from everything you’ve ever wanted from life. This is going to be hard for you, but you are going to persevere and get through it. It will serve you well to gather some of your closest friends this weekend to help you figure everything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) preparing you to support your partner today. But make sure your partner is there for you as well because you may also need a shoulder to cry on. Take this weekend to really connect and get even closer because hard times may come up and test the both of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Before you do anything today take time and make sure everything is good and stable at home. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making your family matters a major priority for you. Spend the weekend focused on your family life so you’ll soon be able to turn your attention to other things.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – When faced with a tough situation you need to focus on your body langue rather than what you’re saying with your words. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help you navigate through your tough day. This weekend take time to confide in your friends and family and you’ll have the space to share your true thoughts with no judgment. This will help you get ready for Monday.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Today you’re going to be focused on improving your health in more than one way. You’re going to realize you need to focus not only on eating right but also on your mental health. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you get on track. It’s best if you take this weekend and come up with a game plan on how to do it, and also spend time alone focusing on you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’re the person who most people come to in the face of crisis and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) your loved ones are going to be by your side. Why not make a whole weekend of this, and plan something fun to do after you get your feelings taken care of.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out completely solo. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth) to give you the confidence to go out on your own. This weekend will be the best for you to start planning your new venture. You’ll be happier doing it on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You’re finding it hard to focus on things you need to do; your mind is wandering and it makes sense because Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Try your best to stay focused today, so this weekend you can let your mind wander. Maybe go on a little adventure with your closest friends and make memories that can last a lifetime.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You’re having doubts about yourself, and this is going to bring you down a bit. But no worries because The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) to help you get your spark back. Take this weekend and reflect on things, and make sure you do some self-care. All that you do this weekend will help you get ready for the new week.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and it’s calling you to do your duties. You’ve been putting them off for far too long and you have to get them done ASAP. The sooner you get it done the better you’ll feel and the more time you’ll have to enjoy this weekend with your loved ones and family. Don’t let anything take this weekend away from you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.