Your Horoscope For Friday March 18th
- Aries – Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth &. Undoing and Privacy & Secret) bringing to light some of the insecurities that you’ve been hiding from for some time now. This is a good thing because you’ll be able to face them and grow from them in the future. And you’ll be able to tackle this new feeling this weekend, and you’ll be better equipped for the week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re going to need to buckle down and do your work. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, but don’t stress too much. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you focus and get things done. Once you get it all done, you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend with no worries.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re at a standstill when it comes to work right now; take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box. So, take today and this weekend to think things through and once you do, you’ll be successful in all you do.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to help clear the air with friends. Just make sure that you stay true to yourself and make sure you get everything off your chest so that you can move on. Once you have this conversation, you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Open up your eyes to the signs your body is telling you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you find the balance of work and rest. Your mental health is the most important thing so take this weekend to unplug, relax and focus on getting ready for the week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You woke up on the right side of the bed today, and there’s nothing that can stop you from fulfilling your dreams. With The Sun in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) spend the weekend trying to set new goals for yourself. You’ll feel better once you have a clear path to take.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You’re going to have spend today working with others who you’re not the biggest fan of. Try not to worry too much. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and this energy is going to help you focus on the end goal. Just remember that once this day is over, you’ll be able to fully enjoy your weekend with your friends.
- Your days is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Stop trying to prove yourself to people around you; you’re an amazing person and anybody who doesn’t see that isn’t worth your time and energy. Plan something this weekend with your closest friends and have fun! Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-worth and Money) to remind you just how lucky people are to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, and influencing you to get in touch with your instincts, and encouraging natural self-expression. With the Moon in your sign, it’s going to focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a confident person. Take this weekend to get used to this new confidence and get ready to come into Monday a whole new person.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making you a little more open minded to new opinions and ways of thinking. This is something new for you, but you’ve noticed people are slowly slipping away because of your stubbornness. So, take the weekend and make some plans with these people so that you all can spend some time together.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. Take some time today and this weekend to talk to your family and have them remind you of where you come from. Maybe you need a reminder of who you are as a person.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day and take it into the weekend. Make sure you have a time and enjoy this weekend to the fullest.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.