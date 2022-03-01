Your Horoscope For Friday March 4th
- Aries – You’re a reserved person, and not willing to open up about your thoughts and feelings. With Mercury affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to help you find the confidence to share your thoughts. Today and this weekend you’ll be able to feel more at peace with sharing but also becoming more of you and coming out of your shell.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You may have to take some time to do some reflecting. Don’t be afraid to go deep on some issues. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to encourage you during a time like this. Make sure you go to bed early tonight because this weekend will be full of reflecting and by the time Monday comes around you will have a good mind set!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – You’ve been trying to find a purpose in your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) today to help you see things in a new light. So, spend the day listening to your gut, and be at peace that the struggle will be over soon. Also, you should spend the weekend making lists and come up with a game plan for this new stage of life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Look out for committing to something that seems a tad beyond your means today. You may feel uncomfortable with your indecisiveness. You could end up doing something you regret because it doesn’t serve your best interest. The Moon is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect how you work through this today and reflect on everything this weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You have a lot of plates spinning and you don’t know what is the best course of action. But don’t stress it, The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you concentrate and focus your attention on the best results. Take the weekend and come up with a game plan for the week, make a list of all your responsibilities that need to be tackled and organize them from the most pressing to least.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – You may not be yourself today, and that’s to be expected since you’ve been working nonstop. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the space and time you need to relax. This is going to be the restart that you’ve been needing. This weekend is all about you and having fun, so no need to think about work cause it can wait until Monday!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You have so much to focus on right now, but The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making you have one less thing to stress over about. You’ll find out that spending time with your family and friends today and this weekend is just what you need to do to rewind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Your mind is in great turmoil today, so it’s no surprise that you can’t focus on anything. The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you freely express what’s on your mind and get out all the negative energy. This weekend is your oyster and once you get all the bad out, you’ll be able to truly enjoy it!
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – After the week you’ve had, you may want to just stay home and relax, but your friends may have other plans. If they invite you to do something fun, just go with it. With Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going to realize that spending time with your friends this weekend is exactly what you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – People always joke about your sixth sense, but don’t brush it off. Today you may feel like people aren’t being open and honest with you, ask them questions and don’t be afraid to call them on their lies. With the Moon in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence to do so, you'll feel much better this weekend knowing where everyone stands.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it’s not broken, you’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax. Instead of going out this weekend, you should stay in and just relax. You worked hard this week and you deserve some time to yourself and focus on you and only you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you talk to that person so that you can move forward. And this weekend will be full of fun and good memories, so enjoy and stop worrying.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.