Your Horoscope For Friday May 13th
- Aries – You'll need to relax this weekend as well as today. While this is going to be a difficult adjustment, Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to make it easier for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You've been dealing with a lot of hurt lately, and you've tried to block it out by talking to your friends and distracting yourself, but it's not helping. Mercury will move into your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) this weekend! In a healthy way, its healing energy will help you get over this slump you've been in!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – It's going to boost your romantic relationships up to a whole new level when Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). Have an intimate dinner at home to start the weekend off right. It will be worth it to get a little crazy after dinner.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – People love gossip, so you will hear a lot of it today. However, you shouldn’t take the information you hear at face value. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) this weekend, so you should hold off on making any judgements until you know all the facts to deal with the situation.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – As Mercury moves into your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you are becoming more responsible. You will love the changes this will bring, even though this is something new for you. You may feel like you're going to do a lot extra work this weekend, but once you organize your schedule, you'll feel more relaxed and at peace!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – It would be a waste of time to dwell on regrets today. Instead of looking back at the past, use the present moment to your advantage. As the Sun is in your Third House (of Communication), maybe you can start a conversation with an important person in your life. It's best to have the conversation early so you can completely move on and enjoy the rest of the weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – As far as love is concerned, you need to be persistent but keep a low profile. A rash statement of love may actually backfire on someone you can see a future with. This weekend, Venus will enter your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you navigate this new territory you are in.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You've been working and supporting your friends so much that you haven't paused to think about your mental health. Make time for yourself. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), giving you the space you need this weekend. Do something to take your mind off everything else and recharge for the next few days.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – With Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), your future is crystal clear. Even if it seems impossible, it's time to act like a mature adult. If you put the work into it, change will happen. You should start on this new path this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – There is a serious need for you to sit down with some very close friends. This weekend or tonight will be the perfect time to act. The information you have to share is important and shouldn't be overlooked. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), giving you the confidence you’ve been lacking.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – When you're in need you always rely on others for help, but that's about to change. Your friends and loved ones will benefit from your Saturn in their Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). The weekend will serve you well if you dedicate it to them.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You are feeling a bit indecisive today, so be cautious about committing to something outside your means. You are going to be affected by how the Moon moves through your First House (of Self-Image). You might be better off staying in this weekend and taking care of some housekeeping.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.