Your Horoscope For Friday May 20th
- Aries – Today, you will have to rely on your instincts since you won't have access to all the information you need. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Higher Learning and Belief Systems), which gives you the confidence you need not to doubt yourself. Listening to your gut this weekend will make you so happy. Relax and know that you are making the right decision.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Despite your never-ending to-do list, it’s important that you take the time to focus strictly on yourself and your needs over the weekend. With the Moon in your Sixth House (of Work and House), you can take a step back and seize the day.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Today might be a challenging day for you. There’s something in the air, but with Pluto in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you should be able to stay focused and steer clear of unnecessary drama. You will be free of all responsibility at the end of the day and you will be able to relax and enjoy your weekend!
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer –Mars in your Third House (of Communication) will help you express your opinion if you hear some things you don't agree with. Getting out of your comfort zone and talking about your thoughts will also be helpful. Make sure you and your friends take advantage of this new attitude as you head into the weekend worry-free and full of confidence!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), helping you see how your daily life needs to change. You've been feeling stuck in the same place. Now that boring cycle is over, and you'll be in a better mood this weekend when you make the changes you need to make.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) today, and you’re going to be gently nudged out of your comfort zone. It will give you the confidence you need to break out and become the person you were always meant to be this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – As the Sun moves into the Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing), you will have some light shed on your chaotic life. So tonight, rest up and enjoy your evening. There is no need to go out when you have so many things on your mind. Spend some time this weekend with friends who can help you sort things out.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – It's a good sign that the weekend will be filled with fun and good times as Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) today. After working so hard, this will be a nice change of pace.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Your focus today should be on your goals; revisit them if it's been a while and make any necessary adjustments. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), creating a clear mind space for making changes today. You can start implementing your goals and changes this weekend. Your outlook on the week ahead will be completely different.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – For some time now, you have been running from your past, and it has finally caught up with you today. The Sun is positioned in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) showing you that it's time to stop waiting and face things head on. Spend today and the weekend reflecting and leaning on others when you need them. The process will take a while, but it will be worth it in the end.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You and your partner haven't been getting along lately and you seem to be bickering all the time. Now, Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), restoring balance to your relationship. We may get some happiness and sparks this weekend that have been missing for some time now.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – If you woke up on the wrong side of the bed and don't feel that great about yourself, Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) and will help you get back to your normal self. It won't be a problem for you to get through the day. So make the most of this weekend while you're up!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.