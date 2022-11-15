Your Horoscope For Friday November 11th
- Aries – Your friends may need your help with something, but you also have responsibilities of your own. Mercury is in your Tenth House today (career, profession, and responsibility), enabling you to take care of your stuff first. Helping your friends and being with them this weekend won't be a problem for you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making it harder for you to get up and get ready for the day. Instead of forcing a good mood, try and connect with some close friends or family to help lift your mood. This weekend should be all about your friends and family, they will give you the pick me up that you need to tackle the new week. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Gemini – Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you make progress in your most needed areas. Even though you want to improve your daily habits and become healthier, Uranus is mainly going to focus on your career. Take full advantage of your weekend to make lists, weigh the pros and cons, and even come up with new careers for yourself. This weekend may fly by but you’ll be in a better mind set and ready to tackle the coming week. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – Taking a good look at your relationships today is a good idea, because Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Spend some time with that person this weekend and decide where you want to go in life. Your weekend with them will set the tone for the coming weeks. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Now is the time to put yourself first. You are too prone to putting others ahead of yourself. Today Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this weekend you're going to see the light and make the necessary changes. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is ruled by Jupiter, making you more open-minded. Despite the fact that this is something new for you, you've noticed that people are slowly slipping away from you as a result of your stubbornness. Spend some time with these people over the weekend so that you can all get together. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is brown
- Libra – If you are particularly creative and innovative at work, let your imagination take you to places you never thought possible. With Venus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), you can embrace your creative, pleasure, and romantic sides. Enjoy this new side of you not only at work, but also on the weekends! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – It’s not worth your time and energy to prove yourself to people around you. You’re an amazing person and anyone who doesn’t see that isn’t worth your attention. Enjoy your weekend with the people you truly love and respect and surround yourself with fun activities! It is a reminder that people are lucky to have you in their life, since Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Your subconscious will guide you to make changes to your behavior today. Taking down some of your protective walls will help you live a happier life. Sun is assisting you in this process today and this weekend in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Due to the fact that you awoke on the right side of the bed today, you'll be untouchable. For the first time in a long time, you see the world clearly. Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by Mars. As this week progresses and next week begins, you will carry this positive energy with you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You will be approached with problems today, you may not be able to figure out how to handle everything, but sometimes people just need a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on. This weekend, Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication), allowing you to be that to others. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Life is nudging you to take a few risks, making changes and make new paths that you haven't thought about taking before. This shift of Jupiter is affecting your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and it’s going to be scary for you, but you will be so much better after you take the first step. This weekend will be a good time to start because you have nothing going on, and you’ll be able to focus solely on it. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is yellow.