Your Horoscope For Friday November 18th

Aries – You’ve made it through this tough week, and now the weekend is your oyster! Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you make the best of it with the people that mean the world to you! Tonight and the weekend will be one that you’ll never forget. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is brown.

– You’ve made it through this tough week, and now the weekend is your oyster! Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you make the best of it with the people that mean the world to you! Tonight and the weekend will be one that you’ll never forget. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is brown. Taurus – This week has been nothing but trouble and stress, but don’t worry. Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by Venus making tonight a chill and relaxing night. You’ll be able to rewind and be able to enjoy the weekend! You’re a strong person and you’ll see that today. Nothing can shake you! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is red.

– This week has been nothing but trouble and stress, but don’t worry. Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by Venus making tonight a chill and relaxing night. You’ll be able to rewind and be able to enjoy the weekend! You’re a strong person and you’ll see that today. Nothing can shake you! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is red. Gemini – Take this weekend to reset and plan your coming weeks. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), setting the mood to do just that. You’ve been performing all week and just need some time away from everyone to just focus on you for a change. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.

– Take this weekend to reset and plan your coming weeks. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), setting the mood to do just that. You’ve been performing all week and just need some time away from everyone to just focus on you for a change. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow. Cancer – You’ve been playing all week and unfortunately because of that choice you’ll have to work all weekend. But it's not the end of the world. The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you learn the importance of balance. You’ll be able to work and enjoy your weekend. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.

– You’ve been playing all week and unfortunately because of that choice you’ll have to work all weekend. But it's not the end of the world. The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you learn the importance of balance. You’ll be able to work and enjoy your weekend. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple. Leo – Your friend is going to come to you today seeking guidance. Take today and this weekend to help them the best way that you can. This will be easy for you as Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the words that you need to help your friend. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is blue.

– Your friend is going to come to you today seeking guidance. Take today and this weekend to help them the best way that you can. This will be easy for you as Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the words that you need to help your friend. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is blue. Virgo – Once you’re off the clock go home and plan a special evening for the people close to you. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’ll be able to fulfill their needs as well as yours. This will help you enjoy your weekend too, as well as bring you all closer together. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.

– Once you’re off the clock go home and plan a special evening for the people close to you. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’ll be able to fulfill their needs as well as yours. This will help you enjoy your weekend too, as well as bring you all closer together. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon. Libra – You may come across a new opportunity today and it may be out of your comfort zone, but with Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll see the potential of it. Take the weekend to reflect and make sure it’s the best thing for you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.

– You may come across a new opportunity today and it may be out of your comfort zone, but with Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll see the potential of it. Take the weekend to reflect and make sure it’s the best thing for you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white. Scorpio – It's been a very stressful week for you, but rest assured that this weekend will be the complete opposite. Your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) is ruled by Mars opening the doors to a new exciting thing that you can do with your loved one. Enjoy the weekend and this time with your partner. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.

– It's been a very stressful week for you, but rest assured that this weekend will be the complete opposite. Your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) is ruled by Mars opening the doors to a new exciting thing that you can do with your loved one. Enjoy the weekend and this time with your partner. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold. Sagittarius – Money has been tight and it's caused you a lot of stress. To help you take your mind off of it, Jupiter is making its presence known in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’ll see that your money issues don't define you. You better enjoy your weekend and rest up, and be ready to tackle next week. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is green.

– Money has been tight and it's caused you a lot of stress. To help you take your mind off of it, Jupiter is making its presence known in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’ll see that your money issues don't define you. You better enjoy your weekend and rest up, and be ready to tackle next week. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is green. Capricorn – You have to remember that even when you’re off the clock the work never truly ends. This weekend isn’t any different, but luckily you have the help of The Moon in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). You’ll be able to find time to get the work done, but it won’t take up the whole weekend. Just have your priorities right and everything will work out. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.

– You have to remember that even when you’re off the clock the work never truly ends. This weekend isn’t any different, but luckily you have the help of The Moon in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). You’ll be able to find time to get the work done, but it won’t take up the whole weekend. Just have your priorities right and everything will work out. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange. Aquarius – What better way to spend your weekend than with all your loved ones? Well thanks to Jupiter in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) this evening and the weekend will be amazing. Come Monday, you’ll be refreshed and ready to tackle everything. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is black.

Pisces – You’ll hear some things that don’t sit right with you today. But with Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’ll take today and the weekend to reflect on all the information that you know and you can handle the situation the right way. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.