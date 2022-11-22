Your Horoscope For Friday November 25th
- Aries – Today you’ll be radiating good and positive energy and it will be contagious for sure! Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by Mercury helping you continue to be the ray of sunshine that everyone needs today and this weekend!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Taurus – Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) is ruled by Jupiter today helping you gather everyone today for a good time. Everyone has been crazy busy and its hard getting everyone in the same place at the same time. But this is what you all need to have a great and relaxing night and weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’ve been going through a lot lately, and you’ve felt like you’ve been alone this whole time. The Sun transits to your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you lean on your loved ones for comfort. You’ll have a great night and weekend with this person once you open up and share your feelings.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – It’s finally Friday and you’ve worked your butt off all week in all aspects of your life. Today and the weekend will be the time that you need to recharge for the week to come. Although Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) you’ll have a nice balance of still getting the little things done, but still able to enjoy your weekend to the fullest.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Sexuality) is being ruled by Mercury providing you with all the tools to trust your gut today and the weekend. There are people that might rub you the wrong way and you’ll have to make the best judgment call for you. Don’t hold on to it too long, cause with Mercury you’ll know that you’re making the best call for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’ve been laser focused on work and there’s nothing wrong with that, but this weekend will bring some much-needed change. Your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) will be ruled by Venus helping you focus more your relationships rather than work. This evening and weekend will be blessed and you’ll have the best time reconnecting with that special person.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – After the week you had, you might want to reconsider a lot of things, this will be made possible with The Moon in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Take the night and this weekend to do so. Also, you might want to get the help of those who know you best to help you make the best of this time.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – It's all about finding a balance in life, and what better time than today? Mercury is in your Sixth Health (of Work and Health) helping you find that perfect balance. It's vital for you to take care of your health, but also your mental health. Take this weekend to do things that make you happy and try your best not to think about work for right now.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Your side hustle could be blowing up right now, and that’s great but don’t get too cocky about things right now. You’ll have a gentle reminder of who you are and where you came from as Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Take this weekend to reflect and stay humble.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) is ruled by Mars today, and you’ll be reminded that just because you get work done doesn’t mean that everything is taken care of. You have neglected your home life and loved ones. Take this weekend to reconnect with them and you all will feel better.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius –You have a bunch of projects coming up, and you have no idea where to really start. But you will have the weekend to shift your priorities and get things right. Your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will be blessed with Venus and you’ll have the weekend to shift to the work mindset and come Monday you’ll be able to tackle everything.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Your Third House (of Communication) is ruled by Mercury, making today and this weekend a fun filled time! You’ll enjoy conversations that you encounter with everyone that you come in contact with. And you might just make a new best friend, just be open to all possibilities!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.