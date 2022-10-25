Your Horoscope For Friday October 21st
- Aries – Your soft-spoken nature prevents you from speaking up for yourself, and you’re getting walked all over. When Mars transits your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you will gain confidence to speak up for yourself. You can prepare for the new you on Monday by thinking about how you can make these changes over the weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Pluto reminds you to stick to your comfort zone from time to time in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Your life is going well in every aspect, so take advantage of it and relax. Despite the same old same old, you’re going to be with people you love, making this weekend one to remember.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Your relationship with your friends is currently strained. Everything you’ve tried to fix doesn’t seem to work. It’s impossible to force anything to happen regardless of your efforts. With Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you can take advantage of this day and weekend to focus on your mental health and well-being.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), so you’re sensitive to signs of a power imbalance in your relationships. You prefer to be in charge and have your way, but you and your partner will be on the same page if you make some changes. It will be a weekend of reconnecting with them and starting over.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – Your relationship with someone special seems to be going well. This weekend is the perfect time to express how much you love your other half. So, take advantage of Saturn’s presence in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and make it a memorable one.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by Venus. Having this extra confidence will help you lead others more effectively. As a result of your hard work and poise, people have always admired you. Hopefully, others will be receptive to your ways today and this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Your instincts will be your only guide today since you won’t have access to all the information. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Higher Learning and Belief Systems) to help you make some big decisions. You will be so happy that you listened to your gut this weekend. Feel confident in your decision and relax.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You’re going to change your work ethic and focus on what you have to do when Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). Come Monday, it’s back to the grind after all the jokes and fun this weekend. Your mood will be better, and you’ll be able to tackle everything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Staying under the radar is the best thing you can do today. Spend time at home instead of on social media. This process can be aided by Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). Spend some time with your friends this weekend to feel more connected.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – When you haven’t worked on your goals in a while, you’ll need to make some necessary adjustments. The planet Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) today, making changes easy for you. This weekend is the perfect time to implement your goals and make changes. In the coming week, you will have a completely different perspective.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Getting up on the wrong side of the bed means it’s best for you to stay home alone today. With Venus in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), you’re able to deal with some things that have been buried for quite some time. You’ll be in a better state of mind on Monday if you reflect on these things over the weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – Work and family obligations have distracted you from a brewing crisis. Whenever you feel uncomfortable about something, talk to someone, because they probably feel the same way. This weekend is good time to air your dirty laundry since Venus is in your Third House (of Communication).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.