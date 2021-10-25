Your Horoscope For Friday October 22nd
- Aries – You’re the best at hiding your emotions, but something will happen today that will force you to face them head on. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to make this easier. With some help from loved ones, you’re going to grow from it and be a stronger person but it’s going to take this weekend for you to figure everything out.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you make progress in your most needed areas. Take full advantage of your weekend to make lists, weigh the pros and cons, and even come up with new careers for yourself. This weekend may fly by, but it will leave you in a better state of mind and ready to tackle the coming week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to express yourself in a new way. Your relationships may be in a rut but being able to open up will do wonders for you and your partner. Make some special plans this weekend and really take the time to connect with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Spend the day and this weekend reflecting on your friendships and if there’s any way to improve these relationships you should figure it out. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you find the ways that you can be a better friend. You’ll be thankful that you did this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – There could be doubt surrounding you today; try your best and listen to your heart to guide you through it. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) paving a clear path for you. Before you venture out, take the weekend and make a plan of the new adventures you could go on. It may seem daunting, but you got this!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) causing you to be a little more curious about what’s happening to you. Today and this weekend you should ask all the questions that you want to know the answers to. You’re going to impress everyone around you with your curiosity.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. Take some time today and this weekend to talk to your family and have them remind you of where you come from; maybe you need a refresher of who are as a person.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Your attention is going to be on your goals for the future; make a vision board and figure out what’s most achievable right now. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you with this. Take this weekend and call in some help from others to see if they can help guide you in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it’s radiating from you. This will give you the extra confidence and poise you need to lead others. Today and this weekend you’re going to show others your ways and hopefully they’ll be receptive to it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You never thought of yourself as a strong-minded person, but today you’re going to get some news that will rock your world. Mercury is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you realize how strong you really are. Spend the weekend with your family and friends and you’ll get all the support you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – People around you are bombarding you with a lot of information, but you can’t focus on that right now; your mind is somewhere else. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you get your finances in order. Spend the weekend getting your money under control, and then you’ll be able to focus on your friends and their needs.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and your luck with love is about to change. It’s time to go on the offensive; you need to wear your heart on your sleeve. You’ll see others will respond positively to it and you appreciate you made the move. This weekend will be very different for you, and you’ll have more fun with this new side of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.