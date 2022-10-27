Your Horoscope For Friday October 28th
- Aries – It seems like your life revolves around work, and you and your S.O. are on opposite ends of the spectrum. Today is a good day to spend time together. As Venus moves into your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), you can take the opportunity to spend tonight and the weekend with them and rekindle your relationship. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Your shoulders should feel lighter today. Now that the air around you is clearing up, you can see and think clearly about your next steps toward improving your life. This weekend, Saturn helps you relax in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Taking a hard look at your finances today will require you to cut back wherever possible. You can clearly see where you can cut back when Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Try having some free fun at home this weekend instead of going out! Your day is a 6. Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – Today you must strike a balance between work and family. Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) is ruled by Pluto, so use his energy to determine what you really need to focus on. Take advantage of this weekend to make improvements. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Your personality is reserved, and you don't like to share your thoughts and feelings. The influence of Mercury on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will make it easier for you to express yourself. Sharing, as well as becoming more of who you are, will be easier for you today and this weekend. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Write down all your dreams and organize them by the ones that are more doable right now and those that require more time and energy. Make a vision board and write down all your goals for the future. Your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) is ruled by Uranus. See if you can get some guidance from others this weekend to help you move in the right direction. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – There are likely to be a lot of people you'll have to interact with, so it's no surprise that you won't all be on the same page. You need good communication skills to ensure everyone is on the same page with the Moon in your Third House (of Communication). It will be nice to know that you all will have a relaxing weekend with everyone and that the stress will be lifted. Your day is 6. Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – Working nonstop might have left you feeling drained today. You will have the time and space to relax with Mars in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Don't worry about work this weekend, it can wait until Monday. This weekend is all about you and having fun! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Be careful not to commit to something that you cannot afford today because you're feeling indecisive. You will be affected by how the Moon moves in your First House (of Self-Image). Instead of going out this weekend, you might want to do some housekeeping. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – The social events you attend today may introduce you to people who work in fascinating fields that you don't know much about. You will be able to connect with them thanks to Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). It will be a good idea to get started on learning more about this topic this weekend. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – It's hard to concentrate of anything else since you have been thinking about a work project 24/7. The weekend is all yours so make the most of it by involving your friends and the person you are eyeing. Let Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) do its magic. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – You will be guided by your subconscious as you change your behavior today. Remove the walls that protect you from others by taking the time to do so. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) this weekend, so it's the ideal time to get started. You should start this process on your own before going public. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.