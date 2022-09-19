Your Horoscope For Friday September 16th
- Aries – As the Sun enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret), your thoughts turn inward. Celebrate your spiritual growth and make peace with hurts and disappointments. Make a big deal out of this weekend's gathering! Celebrate and keep striving for more.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – Get-togethers aren't ideal on this day. Friendly lunches can turn into gossip fests and that situation is not good for anyone. You might be better off staying home tonight and doing chores over the weekend considering the situation. Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by Uranus, giving you a sense of accomplishment.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Today, you'll be working with people you may not be the biggest fan of. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), so you shouldn't worry too much. The key to staying on track is to focus on the end goal of completing the work. Enjoy your weekend with your friends after this day's over.
- Your days is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – When you recruit some extra hands and brains, whatever you're working on right now will run smoothly. By asking for help and leaning on others in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you will be happier in the long run. Make a game plan this weekend to move forward with your close friends.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Despite all your commitments, today is going to prove that you need to learn how to say no. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) reminding you that self-care is of the utmost importance, so be sure to practice some this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) is ruled by the Sun. Spend some time this weekend talking to your family and remembering your roots. It might be a good idea to refresh your memory about who you are.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You may feel like you have a lot of extra money floating around, but you need to manage your finances wisely. With Uranus in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), you are urged to be responsible with your money so that in the future you will be happy you did. Staying in on Friday and perhaps inviting some friends over this weekend would be a good starting point.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You'll feel more confident to stand up to your boss during this time, since the Moon will be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). Take today and this weekend to gather your thoughts before sharing them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) today, helping you see things differently. Be at peace knowing the struggle will soon end when you listen to your gut. Over the weekend, you should also make a list and create a plan for this new stage of your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – When it comes to your work, you may be particularly creative and inventive, so use your imagination to take you to places you would never have imagined. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), but don't let your creative juices run dry. It's going to be an amazing weekend if you make the most of it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Maybe you should take a break from the city for a while. It is possible to plan a little getaway with Uranus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This weekend, take that trip!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – It is more important to focus on your body language than your words when you are facing a difficult situation. You will be able to get through tough times today because Neptune will be in your Third House (of Communication). Feel free to express your true feelings to your friends and family this weekend without being judged. Monday will be easier for you.