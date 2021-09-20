Your Horoscope For Friday September 17th
- Aries – Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) bringing to light some insecurities you’ve been hiding from for some time now, helping you to face them and grow from it. Keep your head up and embrace this journey you’re on. You’ll be able to tackle this new feeling this weekend, and you’ll be better equipped for the week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to help clear the air with friends. You’re a charming person and you have a way with words to help make this process easier. Just stay true to yourself and make sure you get everything off your chest so that you can move on. Once you have this conversation, you’ll all be able to enjoy the weekend.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Your vision for the future is going to be a little optimistic; go share your wishes with others. If you put your goals out in universe they will happen, especially with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Enjoy today and this weekend and make the most of your time.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’re going to have to work with others who you’re not the biggest fan of. Try not to worry too much; Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). This energy is going to help you focus and get your work done. Just remember that once this day is over you’ll be able to fully enjoy your weekend with your friends.
- Your days is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making you a little more open minded to new opinions and ways of thinking. This is something new for you, but you’ve noticed that people are slowly slipping away because of your stubbornness. So, take the weekend and make some plans with these people so that you all can spend some time together.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it’s not broken. Although you may be doing the same old same old, you’re going to be with people who you care about and that will make this weekend one of your best ones yet.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You tend to be soft spoken and never stand up for yourself, and you’ve noticed you’re getting walked all over. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you find your voice, giving you the confidence to stand up for yourself. Take the weekend to reflect on how you can make these changes and get ready for Monday, a.k.a. day one of a new you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – You are always lending a helping hand, even at the expense of your peace of mind. Don’t spread yourself too thin. The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making it clear you need to take care of yourself first. There’s no better time to start this than this weekend. Stay in and spend time pampering yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’ve taken enough time slacking off and putting off work, but today your past decisions are catching up to you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the motivation to get up and start getting things done. It may seem like a lot, but once you clock out you’ll be able to fully enjoy your weekend and not have to stress about work.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’re stuck working all day, but don’t let that bring down your mood. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making your most trying tasks fun and enjoyable. Once everything is done you’ll be in such a good mood you’ll want to continue the fun time with some friends this weekend.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you make a strong impression today. You’re going to be able to speak with confidence and people are going to be listening to every word you say. This will follow you around this weekend so make sure to make the most of it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Your friends are starting to question you and your morals; take the day and weekend to focus and reflect on you. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you of your past and the reasons you are the way that you. You’re going to see that there’s nothing wrong with that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.