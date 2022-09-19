Your Horoscope For Friday September 23rd
- Aries – Your friends may need your help with something, but you also have responsibilities of your own. Mercury is in your Tenth House today (career, profession, and responsibility), enabling you to take care of your stuff first. Helping your friends and being with them this weekend won't be a problem for you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Taking a good look at your relationships today is a good idea, because Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Spend some time with that person this weekend and decide where you want to go in life. Your weekend with them will set the tone for the coming weeks. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – When the Sun moves into the Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing), you will gain some clarity in your life. Take care of yourself tonight and enjoy your evening. With so much on your mind, going out is unnecessary. Spend some time with friends who can help you this weekend. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – If you are particularly creative and innovative at work, let your imagination take you to places you never thought possible. With Venus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), you can embrace your creative, pleasure, and romantic sides. Enjoy this new side of you not only at work, but also on the weekends! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You are able to focus on your tasks today because Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). In spite of the temptation to get caught up in office drama, it won't be beneficial for you. Your focus on work will be kept by Pluto, but when it's time to catch your breath, you can get caught up in the drama. The drama will be on this weekend, so you can watch it with your friends. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Think about ways to improve your relationships today and over the weekend. By using the Sun's influence in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you can become a better friend. It will not disappoint you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Due to the fact that you awoke on the right side of the bed today, you'll be untouchable. For the first time in a long time, you see the world clearly. Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by Mars. As this week progresses and next week begins, you will carry this positive energy with you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – It's taken you a while to slack off and put off work, but your past actions have now caught up with you. It motivates you to get up and start working when Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Even though it seems like a lot, you will be able to enjoy your weekend without worrying about work when you clock out. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – There is no point in dwelling on regrets today. Avoid focusing on what has happened in the past and instead focus on what is happening now. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication), so you might be able to start a conversation with that person. Having the conversation early in the day/weekend will allow you to move on and enjoy the rest of your weekend. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Now is the time to put your morals to the test. No matter what happens, someone is going to get hurt, and you care about them. Stay true to yourself today and speak with both parties. Your Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) as you navigate through all this. Hopefully things will be back to normal this weekend after you fix this mess. Your day is a 4. Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – Ensure that everything at home is stable and good before you do anything today. Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) is ruled by Mercury, so family matters are your primary concern. If you take today to reconnect with your family, you will be able to enjoy your weekend and feel at peace. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), which allows you to see how your daily life can be improved. A feeling of being stuck has been prevalent. Since the boring cycle is over, you'll be in a better mood this weekend. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.