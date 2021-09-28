Your Horoscope For Friday September 24th
- Aries – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) helping you see through the blinders to this new potential relationship. So, take this weekend to think things through; you want to make sure you’re making the right choice. By taking this time, it will easier to reflect without getting feelings involved.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Look out for committing to something that seems beyond your means today, because you’re feeling a bit indecisive. The Moon is going is in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect how you work with this uncertainty. It may be best to just stay in this weekend so you don’t make decisions you’ll regret later.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Your long-term goals and performance is making a strong presence today with Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). You’re going to be fulfilled with both your work and social life so you’re feeling good about yourself. You should go out this weekend and make the best of your time off; you won’t regret it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You may be especially creative and inventive at work, so let your imagination take you places you’d never dream of. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you embrace this side of you. And you shouldn’t just use this new side of you at work, make some fun and out of the box plans for the weekend!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You feel more in charge and confident today, as you get in tune with your goals. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) which will make you even more comfortable going at your own pace. If you need, take time this weekend to make sure everything is in place before you get things started.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – The Sun enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) turning your thoughts inward. Take today, and this weekend, to make peace with hurts and disappointments and celebrate the spiritual growth you’ve accomplished. This is no small feat and you should be proud of the growth you’ve made.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This is going to cause a strong emphasis on anything that helps boost your endorphins, and you’re going to have energy to tackle everything that you need to do. Once you’re done, take a load off this weekend. So work hard today and play hard this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, and influencing you to get in touch with your instincts, and encouraging natural self-expression. With the Moon in your sign it’s going to focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a confident person in many aspects of your life. Take this weekend to get used to this new confidence and get ready to come into Monday a whole new person.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Dwelling on regret will be a waste of your precious time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) so you can move forward. Once you do this you can fully move on and have fun the rest of the weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making it harder for you to get up and get ready for the day. Instead of forcing a good mood, try and connect with some close friends or family to help lift your spirits. This weekend should be all about your friends and family; they will give you the pick me up that you need to tackle the new week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’ve been handed this amazing opportunity, but before you take it think about what’s at stake. So take time today and this weekend to reflect on what you may have to give up in order to accept it. Allow Pluto to work some magic as it’s going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You have so much going on today; don’t allow yourself to be distracted by other irrelevant stuff. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you stay focused on what you need to get done. It will serve you well if you keep this mindset this weekend, and once everything is finished you’ll be able to have your fun.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.