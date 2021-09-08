Your Horoscope For Friday September 3rd
- Aries – You may have to take some time to do some reflecting; don’t be afraid to look far below the surface of some issues. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to encourage you during a time like this. This weekend will be full of reflecting and by the time Monday comes you will be a good state of mind.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You have a lot of plates spinning and you don’t know what’s the best course of action. The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you concentrate and focus your attention for the best results. Take the weekend and come up with a game plan, which will get your ready to hit the ground running Monday.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Your mind is in great turmoil today so it’s no surprise that you can’t focus on anything. The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you express what’s on your mind and get out all the negative energy. This weekend is your oyster and once you get all the bad out you’ll be able to truly enjoy yourself!
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Today you need to focus on yourself and just stay under the radar. Stay home, do a little spa day, and definitely unplug from social media. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you during this process. Maybe get some one and one time with friends this weekend to help you feel more connected.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. You’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax. Instead of going out this weekend, you should stay in and just relax. You worked hard this week and you deserve some time to yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You may have conversations that will help clarify your goals and show you how you should go about accomplishing them. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) motivating you to continue going after what you want. It feels like a weight has been lifted since you have some idea of what’s next for you so enjoy it, and have a great weekend!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Take some time today and this weekend to organize your life and home because things are getting a little out of hand for you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you stay calm during this process, which will help you get ready for the coming week.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’re going to learn about the people closest to you and be encouraged to make some changes to yourself. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to make these things clearer to you. Over the weekend you should reflect and talk to them to see what and how you can change.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. Today and the weekend will be a good time to reflect and just be by yourself so you can do right by you and your needs.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Balance is going to be restored in your relationships as The Moon enters your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You’ve been busy and focused on your work and your friends have been kind of on the back burner. That will start to change today and your weekend will be filled with fun and excitement.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Everyone you come into contact with won’t be on the same page as you; keep that in mind. The only thing you can do is communicate clearly. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this, which will make your weekend full of fun and less drama.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Today it’s finally time for you to come out of your cocoon as Venus enters your First House (of Self-Image) and you bloom into a butterfly. You’ve been working on your confidence for some time, and now everything is working out so enjoy today and make the most of this new you this weekend!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.