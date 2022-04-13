Your Horoscope For Monday April 11th
- Aries – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking everything. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to realize you need to take a little time for yourself and decompress. Once you do, your answer will reveal itself to you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Today you’re really connecting with the energy that Saturn is placing in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning). This means you’ll have less pressure on yourself, and you’ll be able to take the day’s challenges with grace. You’re going to feel more at ease than you ever have before. This is your day to shine!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re going to see that happiness reigns in the home now that everyone seems to have reached a new understanding of one another. This is thanks to Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and it’s going to bring a new sense of peace and quiet.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making sure you look at your resources before you make any decisions. Don’t think that for you to be happy you have to spend money. In the long run you need to find happiness in yourself above anywhere else.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – With social media being so active in everyday life you’re thinking you need to unplug and reconnect with yourself for a bit. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you be a little less active on the social platforms.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – The Moon continues to be in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage), and you're attracting some friendly attention. Things feel more personal and immediate with this transit, and you’re going to love every second of this.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’re at kind of a standstill when it comes to work right now, take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box, causing you to be successful in things you go after.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Stand up and take action! You’re being pulled in many different directions, but you have your list made and you’re ready to work. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you complete everything that you have to do today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) making it a perfect time to have those conversations with the people you need to have them with. This will help grow these relationships and take them to the next level.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – YouTube or Pinterest may be your new best friend, take advantage of them to learn how to do new projects. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you on what you can learn to help better your work situation.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You don’t have a clear mind, so it’s not the best time for you to be around others and making rash choices. This won’t last long because Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are. Give it a day or two and you’ll be back to your normal self.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to think about the afterlife. You’re going to figure out your views on it and you may see that your view has changed. Take the day and reflect because you shouldn’t be living in fear.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.