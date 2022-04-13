Your Horoscope For Monday April 18th
- Aries – In years to come, you may look back on today as one of the best days of your life. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), romance should be going well.. Your future looks bright, and you should feel strong, energetic, healthy, and ready to take on anything.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) is ruled by Mercury, which means that happiness reigns in your home as friends and family reunite. You may be hosting an event for friends or acquaintances interested in the arts, psychics, or metaphysics. It will be an intense discussion, but it will be fascinating, nonetheless.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – There might be group activities taking place in your neighborhood today with a social, ecological, or humanitarian focus. In the process, you may run into some friends, and you may all be caught up in the excitement generated by those in the spotlight. Pay attention to what you learn today since The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). It might make a difference in your future.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Today, your values could undergo a complete transformation. A recent development in the world, your community, among your friends, or within yourself may cause you to realize, whether you like it or not, you and everyone around you are undergoing a transformation. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transfiguration and Sexuality), so please take things one day at a time. It might be fun!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Allow The Sun to work in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) and your spiritual and psychic matters will come to the forefront today. It may inspire you to express yourself creatively. You may also be surprised by the wisdom you discover within yourself. Be flexible. Go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Do you plan to move in the near future? Perhaps you are considering relocating so that you can be closer to members of a group with which you are affiliated. You might also consider moving to a community where spiritual and metaphysical values are not only discussed, but also lived. Listen to Neptune in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), it will help you through this transitional period.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) today, so you should be open, congenial, and supportive in your communication with friends, siblings, and neighbors. Taking part in a gathering may introduce you to new friendships, stimulating discussions, and other group activities that you might enjoy. Make notes so you can keep a record of everything that impressed you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Uranus is currently in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), meaning that your career is going well right now, especially if you're in one of the communication fields, such as writing, publishing, teaching, Internet, mass media, etc. You're also becoming more aware of the changes going on in the world and helping them along. Bravo!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Planning a trip by air, perhaps to a distant place associated with a specific spiritual tradition? Warm places like Egypt, Mexico, or Israel could be especially appealing now. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you might gain some surprising insights from such a journey. Start planning it now. Go for it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You could experience some vivid, inspiring, and intense dreams or visions today. These could involve paranormal figures, such as angels. Keeping a record of them will allow you to learn from your higher self. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image), so you could gain some profound insight into yourself and the world.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out completely solo. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to start your own path and march to your own beat. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), and you’re going to be so happy that you went out on your own.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You’ve living your life one day at a time, but it seems to be the same old same old. You’re dying for some adventure; it doesn’t have to be huge, just something that can get you out of your routine for a little. Well, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to find the perfect thing to get your mental health on track again.
- Your day is a 8.
- Your energy color is orange.