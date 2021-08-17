Your Horoscope For Monday August 16th
- Aries – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and you see that emotions are running high today. Take a step back and think about what the deeper cause for all this tension is. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and once you figure out your end, sit them down and help lead the talk and find your way back to the glory days.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – You may not have had a great night’s sleep, you may not feel that great about yourself, and dread going through the day today. Well, Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back and you’ll be able to tackle your day with pride.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – It may serve you well to stick to your daily routine today and don’t go too far off course. There is going to be a lot of people trying to sway you in different directions and with Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it will help you stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – You’ve ben living your life one day at a time, but now you’re dying for some adventure. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to find the perfect adventure to add some spice to your daily life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – Work is taking over your life and if you continue with no break you’re going to burn out and your work will suffer. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) allowing you to make this switch and focus on all the fun things life has to offer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to change your work ethic and focus on what you have to do. Enough with the jokes, it’s time to get serious. Once you finish all your responsibilities, you’ll feel so much better and lighter.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – The events of today could bring up something you’ve tried hard to forget about. The emotions attached will also be very much present and affect how you interact today. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) helping you share your story with others, because when you do you’ll feel so much better.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – There’s more than just showing your friends that you’re in their corner to let them know you love and appreciate them. You have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – You have the cleaning bug today, but don’t just focus on the physical things. Take this time, and The Sun’s energy in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), to help clear all the negative energy out. You’ll be so happy that you did this today.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’ve been spending endless amount of time on things that don’t matter at all; you need to shift your focus. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy is going to help you be more organized and focused on what needs to get to done.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – You may want to start a new hobby today but you don’t know what you should do. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) guiding you down the right path. This is going to be a fun and exciting part of your life; embrace it and make the most of it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You normally have so much confidence to power through the day but there’s something in the air that is going to cause you to start questioning everything. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making you remember just how strong of a person you are.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.