Your Horoscope For Monday August 29th
- Aries – Spending time with friends will provide a delightful diversion that you need. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with your friends. So at lunch time don’t hide behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them and have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress about it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you to realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Consider improving your work habits. It seems like you’re always working and getting nothing done. You are going to be able to get organized and work in a productive manner when Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – Your friends might want you to go out with them today, but you probably won't be up for it. It is also possible that your financial situation requires a little belt-tightening at this time, so you may not be able to justify the expense. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication), so you don't feel like spending the evening alone. Get a friend or love partner over to watch a movie with you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) marking the beginning of a very busy time for you. You’re going to need to be on top of every little detail or else things may fall through the cracks and you can’t afford that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – Since you've been pouring yourself into your work, you've been rewarded with nothing. You will receive the praise that you deserve and the recognition from others, because Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). You need to stay humble during this period, because just as soon as all this greatness comes your way, it can disappear just as quickly.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Today, you may be lethargic due to a lack of physical and mental energy. Nothing will excite you today and any kind of work may make you extremely irritable. You will feel inspired again when Mercury moves into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re always thinking of others and putting their needs above yours. Today Uranus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) bringing good karma your way. You never ask for anything in return, but today it’s going to be all about you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – In your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), Uranus is showing you the error of your ways. While you are quick to anger and jump to conclusions, there is a time and place to use these traits. Transforming yourself will serve you well in the long run.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Travel plans for a vacation or business trip could be put on hold today. You may feel somewhat at a loss because you'd planned to be away, but now you don't know what to do. You'll find something to satisfy your need for an escape and Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) will help you! Go to it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping remind you that you’re an awesome person and you need to face the day with confidence. You got the day in the bag, just believe in yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – As the Sun transits your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), you will feel more connected to your loved ones. With all the added stress at work and from home, you've been feeling distant. Take some time to reconnect with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.