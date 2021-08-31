Your Horoscope For Monday August 30th
- Aries – You’re normally the person who everyone goes to for help, but today you’re a little off your game. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you down this new path, which will help you find your old self again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) having you approach your day in a different way. You’re going have to turn down some invites from friends and stay home and get everything done. This is going to be hard for you, but you’ll thank yourself later.
- Your day is an 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress over it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – With all this self-inclusion you’re going to have a lot of free time on your hands, and some conflicts you’ve worked so hard to push down may arise. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to push you to talk to people and get everything settled.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making this the day for love. Fireworks may appear in your closest relationship, and you should take full advantage of this. Find a creative way to use this energy, making you and your partner in sync and ready for love.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this is going to redefine who you are and what you need in a relationship. This is because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). This is going to help you be happier in life too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You’re going have to look out for people around you who talk a big game; they may be able to promise you the world but look out to see if they are able to stand by their promises. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you navigate through this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) bringing you out of your comfort zone and making you flirtier. You’re going to soon find out that you get more from people if you just flirt a little.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Your physical and mental well being is going to be the focus today. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll put in the extra effort to make sure you’re eating healthy and getting some exercise. By doing so, you’re going to be able to have a clearer focus on your many responsibilities.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You make sure that people close to you only see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to get the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you this extra confidence to lift your spirits today. You’ve doubted yourself for some time now; don’t allow it to rule over you. The choices you make today will help you stay confident about yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.