Your Horoscope For Monday August 5th
- Aries – Upon entering your First House (of Self-Image), the Moon gives you a fresh start. Your baggage will only hold you back, it won't allow you to move forward. Eventually, you will realize what a wonderful person you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Your self-inclusion will give you a lot of free time, so some conflicts that you had been trying to avoid may arise. You need to contact those people and settle everything in your Third House (of Communication) because Mercury is in that house.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – In your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), Mars will help you find balance. Try not to force things but allow them to flow naturally.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – Organize your family and friends' relationships and your home. You will be able to cleanse your soul to the best of your ability with Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – We are focusing on serving and renewing ourselves today. When The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), you are able to think clearly, and that will serve you well in the future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – While you've worked hard to achieve your goals, there's only so much you can control. Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) makes it easier to accomplish everything on your list.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Your heart is gold, and you don't hide it from anyone. When Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), you want to show how much you care about the people around you and what they mean to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Those around you will talk a lot. You may hear them promise the world, but make sure they can deliver. In the Ninth House (of Higher Learning and Belief Systems), Mercury assists you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Having your Moon in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) shows the love you had for your career at the start of it. Maybe you will get an idea of how you can improve your employee value.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – No matter how hard you try, you can't remember who you were last year. Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) can be used to your advantage. Bring your past goals to life today by improving them and making them more attainable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – As the Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret), you should hold back from others and certain obligations. As a result, you can focus solely on healing and letting go of your past hurts. Then concentrate solely on healing and letting go.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You'll feel like there's a switch that turns off and you go from work mode to fun mode. You're going to enjoy your new side now that the Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.