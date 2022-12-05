Your Horoscope For Monday December 12th
- Aries – You and your partner are dealing with issues in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Try to talk these issues out and do something fun to reconnect you both before you call it quits.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Perhaps you should take the day to rest up as you may be hit with powerful feelings. You will need as much energy as you can to deal with these emotions in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Gemini – Work and family life are becoming serious. These new changes are energizing and exciting to you. As the Moon enters your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), everyone involved will feel your positive energy and love.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Take care not to let your imagination run wild, or to read too much into something. Today, Jupiter will be in your Ninth House (of Higher Learning and Belief Systems), so listen to what your instincts tell you!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You are likely to have romantic notions in the forefront of your mind because the Moon is in the Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). You may need this shift in energy to get the sparks going again with your partner or begin a new romance.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You're going to enjoy being in the background of life today because the Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Taking the lead and doing the bulk of the work is so natural to you. You are learning to give up control.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Getting your priorities straight today may be a good idea. With Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), your next move is crystal clear. It will be easy to accomplish your goals once you've made your list.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – The influence of Jupiter in your Third House (of Communication) enhances your inspiration. Exaggerating the truth might be easy today, but that won't benefit you. Instead of confusing or misleading others, empathize with them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – There are only so many things you can control; you've worked so hard to achieve your goals. Venus entering your Sixth House (of Work and Health) eases your burden when trying to accomplish everything on your to-do list.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – Taking care of yourself and serving others is the focus of today. By focusing on your needs today, you'll be able to think clearly in the future with The Moon in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Your First House (of Self-Image) will make you feel like a superstar, which makes sense since Uranus is there. All that you tackle today will be boosted by your personal strengths. Take advantage of this time, and don't let haters get you down.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – When it comes time to be in the spotlight, you're hesitant because you've been in the background. Be happy that your hard work is finally paying off. Your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) is ruled by Venus, so run with the responsibility and shine!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.