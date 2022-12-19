Your Horoscope For Monday December 26th
- Aries – Today you should think about your past, and take time to reflect on everything. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the energy to reflect on everything. There could be a lesson that you missed, keep an open mind. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You’ve been living in a bubble and thinking that you’re untouchable. You’re going to get knocked down a couple pegs down. Mars is coming into your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) once you see the truth, you’re going to take it to heart. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) feeding you extra energy to get you ready to tackle some new projects you’ve been thinking about. You’re in a good mind space to take on all the new responsibilities. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and encourages you to be yourself, but some things are best left unsaid. Since Mercury is still in retrograde and this is making you rather unforgettable. And you’re finally seeing yourself as what others see. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You’ve been working a lot lately and haven’t been able to reap the rewards of your efforts. You’re about to put all your creative energy into planning a wonderful vacation for you and someone close to you. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) this trip is going to an amazing time away. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – You’ve become a master of hiding your emotions, but there’s something that occurs today that will make them arise. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to face your past and face those emotions. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – There could be a clash of core values to manage, and have sensitivity with what your friends say. Watch out for getting twisted in something that is blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights on how to handle this mess. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Everyone’s been raving about how wonderful you are but you’re always questioning their motives. With Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth) you’ll finally see what everyone’s been saying about you. Enjoy this new-found self-confidence. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You always had a good sense of your self worth, but today may prove to be challenging. People are going to question you, and your motives. Don’t get bummed out, it is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of how awesome you are. Your day is 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from for a while. While you're catching up to them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – Today is all about your relationships and making sure you’re putting in the needed time and effort. Call that special someone and make plans to catch up. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help this spark fire between you and them. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and this is going to make you more productive. It’s still going to be rough for you, but just think about how great you’re going to feel. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.