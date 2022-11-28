Your Horoscope For Monday December 5th
- Aries – You’re going to have a rude awakening this week as your workload piles up. Don’t panic just yet, you’ll be visited today by Jupiter in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you make a game plan to tackle work ahead.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – You might have to hit pause and rewind on your love life. You could be going a little too fast. Before you make any rash choices today, take time to reflect on things and where you want to go. Don’t worry too much about it as your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) will be occupied by Mercury helping you through this time.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You’ve been floating through the days recently and you’re not sure where you are. Uranus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you wake up and start living your life again.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – With many distractions it will serve you well to take some time away from others and focus on you and your needs. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) making sure that you’re setting yourself up for success.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) is ruled by Pluto, and you’ll be given some inspiration today that could help you get a little extra cash on the side. You’re the type of person that thrives on projects and staying busy. This is the perfect thing for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You’ll be surprised just how much joy doing arts and crafts can bring you. You’ll be forced to do some crafts today, but with Venus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’ll find the joy in doing it and this new attitude shift is going to keep you doing it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You’re starting to doubt yourself, and it isn’t who you are. Lucky for you, The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). This energy shift is going to cast out all the negativity that’s holding you back and replacing it with confidence.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’re going to find yourself the center of a lot of attention and before you get nervous and tongue tied, know that Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’ll be able to hold a conversation with such poise that even you’ll be surprised.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You might feel a little uneasy with your life, but you’ve done everything that you’re supposed to do. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) showing you that what you have going on is the best for now, but there’s some room for change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – Your First House (of Self-Image) will be visited by Neptune, making sure that your presence radiates throughout the room. And due to this you just might make it to the next level at work, or meet someone who will continue to change your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You need to start taking your health seriously, and there’s no better time to start! The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) highlighting the areas in your life that can be improved so that you can live a healthier lifestyle.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will be ruled by Neptune causing you to change your outlook on life. You tend to be very pessimistic but thanks to this new energy shift you’ll find yourself starting to become more optimistic.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.