Your Horoscope For Monday February 21st
- Aries – Today’s Full Moon lights up your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to change your work ethic and get more focused on what you have to do. You’ve had a lot of time to joke around but now it’s time to get serious.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – You don’t like the unknown and there’s going to be a lot of that today. Don’t stress over it; there’s nothing that can be done to change this. Just know that you have people by your side to help you get through this. Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) so you can lean on your friends for help.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things today; just change things to make you feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you realize that you need to listen to what others are telling you to change. These people have your best interest at heart so trust them and put in the work to help you make those changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while; reach out to them and catch up, you won’t realize how empty and alone you felt before. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family and you need to treat them that way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While you’re catching up with them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) encouraging you to seek peace today. Think about your life and where you stand. Are you happy? Do you want more? Take the day to reflect and make a list of things you want to change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Although you’ve never had a lack of self-confidence, today may be troubling for you. There are people and situations that will make you question yourself, but Neptune is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of what you’re made of.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You have a lot on your plate today, and it just keeps piling up higher and higher. Take today off and just think about you and your needs. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this easier for you. Don’t worry your projects aren’t going anywhere.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Confusion may exist among you and your friends resulting from poor communication. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you all move past this and still hold to your friendship.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – You’re getting very antsy with your daily life and your need for an adventure is greater than ever. Neptune is your Fifth House (Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you find the right path for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.