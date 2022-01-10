Your Horoscope For Monday January 10th
- Aries – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality); this is going to cause you to look into your past and see how you can grow from it. The coming weeks are powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially; today you might receive some news that sets you back a bit. No need to stress about it. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to navigate you towards you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re definitely not yourself, you’re overthinking literally everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this it’s not the best time to be making hasty decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – Jupiter moves into your Third House (of Communication). This will do wonders for you because you tend to just hear what you want and react without getting the full story. You’re going to have to change your ways because by doing this you’re causing a lot of problems. This is going to be hard at first, but with some patience you’ll feel more comfortable with this change.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – You seem to be running into the same situations that end the same way. It’s time for you to look at yourself and stop blaming others. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting the areas you may need help with so you can make changes for the better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – The focus today is to serve and renew yourself. This is going to be possible with The Moon in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). By focusing on your needs today you’re going to be able to think with a clear mind and that will serve you well in the future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’ll need to practice mind over matter as Mars affects your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Take a deep breath and remember that positive thinking and prayer really does make a difference. When you’re feeling stressed today take deep breaths and count to ten.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Your sense of pride and privacy are strong today and with Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) you’ll see that these things in moderation can be useful. If they’re overdone these qualities can cause some issues.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Jupiter is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) causing your head to be in the clouds. Your sense of adventure is running high, but don’t go buying a ticket to a far-off destination just yet. Go with some friends to a new ethnic restaurant and spend some time learning about this new culture.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – It’s going to serve you well if you talk to your partner and you listen to them to make sure the two of you are on the same page. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with them and take your relationship to the next level.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you realize that even though you’re busy at your job, you can still find time to play. Take the day and try and get your mind off your busy schedule.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – It’s time to stop playing games and start thinking about exactly what it is you want to do with your life. And with Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) it’s going to be revealed to you and you’re going to get the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.