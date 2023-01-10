Your Horoscope For Monday January 16th
- Aries – Instead of focusing on work, allow Mercury in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to do its magic and give you the ability to let loose. This is going to be a major change, but you learn to go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and it’s calling you to do your duties. You’ve been putting them off for far too long and you have to get them done ASAP. The sooner you get it done the better you’ll feel.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today you’re going to think of someone who’s passed away, and you may have mixed feelings about it. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you to cherish this person and their memory so you feel better about thinking about them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you to realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant with work and all the added stress, take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – You normally have so much confidence to power through the day but there’s something in the air that is going to cause you to start questioning everything. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you remember just how strong of a person you are.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You may not have had a great night sleep and may not feel that great about yourself, but Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’re moving in fast forward and you don’t see any break soon. You need to slam on your breaks and focus on you. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help remind you of the importance of balance. This is a lesson that you need to learn.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re finally going to be able to let go of some negative energy. By doing this you’ll be able to connect with your partner on a whole new level, making you two happier.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You may be placed in a compromising position, where you’re going to have to choose between your morals or what’s socially acceptable. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you make the choice you feel is right.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from for a while. While you're catching up to them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Mars lights up your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) enjoying time spent with your significant other. This is the right time to be open and let your partner in. It will be best if you two have a quiet date night so you both appreciate this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.