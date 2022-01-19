Your Horoscope For Monday January 24th
- Aries – You’re getting a little stir crazy and you need to get outside ASAP. Call up a friend and plan something you can do outdoors with them. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health); this outing will help clear your mind and get you ready to tackle the coming week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You should start your day with some yoga and some meditation; it will bring you some peace and comfort. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you let go of all the negative energy around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re going to have an awakening and realize that you could have so more in life. Imagine how much happier you’ll be if you reach these new goals you’re setting. And with Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to take today to plan the next steps to reach your full potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – There’s a lot on your plate, but before you take on any more responsibilities, how about you tackle your heavy load now. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you stay focused no matter what comes your way today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – You’re going to have the chatty bug today; there’s going to be nothing stopping you from sharing what’s on your mind. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you find a balance between sharing your thoughts but also listening. This is something that will guide you later in life too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’ve gotten your feelings hurt deeply by your friends. It’s important for you to step out of your shell and find a way to express how you feel to them. Mercury is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and if you listen the right answer will be in front of you.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’re feeling social today, and your need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself is making itself known. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – If you’re involved with someone then today is the day that you take it to the next level. And if you’re not, well today might be the day you meet someone special. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) providing you the skills to make everything happen in your favor.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – There is a change in your relationship; something is awakened and your love life is going to be taken to the next level. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help bring you both to the next level emotionally.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Things seem to be very hectic in your life right now, but with the Moon and Mars aligning in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’ll experience the calm energy you need to focus on getting your life in order again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) providing you with the confidence to follow your instincts today. You’re always second guessing yourself, but today is hopefully going to be the last day of it. You just need to trust yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – If you’re working on an important project and you’ve hit a stumbling black don’t sweat it. This has nothing to do with you and your ability to complete the task. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you of your potential so you can stay strong while you finish everything.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.