Your Horoscope For Monday January 2nd
- Aries – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone, But there is something to be said about trying new things. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into a new sense of security. Your day is 5. Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – You’re getting down to the wire and it's crunch time. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help keep you focused and give you much-needed energy you need in order to complete everything on time. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You’ve been pent up at home and working nonstop. It makes sense that you’re a little stir crazy. Take the day off and do something fun. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find pleasure in what you do today. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – There’s a mix of energies today, and it’s going to be messy. The best thing for you is to stay away and focus on you and your home life. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) proving that the only thing you can control is how you let things affect you. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is white.
- Leo – A difference of opinion may threaten to get out of hand, but with Venus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you get a broader perspective on life. It’s important to learn that everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Today is going to be your day. You woke up on the right side of the bed and you’re feeling yourself. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to shine. You deserve to feel good about yourself and never forget how awesome you are. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Life is speeding up as if it's nudging you to take a few risks, make changes and make new paths. This shift of Jupiter is affecting your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and will be scary, but you will be so much better with the first step. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Go over your accounts carefully as The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) shining light on your money matters. You’ve never really had to do this before, so take a breath and stay calm. Organization is key in preparing for this stressful phase. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’re an introvert, and unwilling to open up around people, which is a shame, because you’re amazing. But with Mercury affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) things are going to change and you’ll be more comfortable with others. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something that you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it, Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth for you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – It’s no secret that you have feelings for someone, everyone knows it but you and the person. You bury your feelings, well today with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to get a sense if this person feels the same. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – You may have to speak to your neighbor about a concern you have. Everything should go smoothly because Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) making sure you give positive energy while you talk with them. And because you handled this situation with grace you might make a new friend, too. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.