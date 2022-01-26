Your Horoscope For Monday January 31st
- Aries – Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) encouraging you to stick with that workout routine you’ve been trying to do. It will help clear your mind and help you enjoy your life more. You’ll also have more energy to go through the day and accomplish more.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – Take the day and organize your home, as well as your relationships with your family and friends. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to cleanse your soul, helping you make the most of what the day has to offer you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and you’re going to be thinking about your past and see how it still affects you today. It may serve you well to stay in your own space while you’re reflecting.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – People are going to try and test you today; don’t fall into temptation to fight fire with fire. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) having you rely heavily on your instincts to get you through this tough time.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – It’s time for you to hop back on to the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with your friends. You need your friends to help get you over the little hump and then you’ll be free and ready to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you to focus on your budget. You may be surprised with how much you can save by cutting back your daily coffee. Making small changes will give you a better feeling about everything moving forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel that you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to finally learn to be flexible and this change will help you and your partner get closer than ever.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to have that heart to heart with someone close to you. What you have to say may be serious and uncomfortable but with this comforting energy you’ll be able to have this conversation and you both will be better off that you did.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making today all about making plans with your friends and having fun. You’ve been working nonstop and focusing all your attention there so now is your time to think about you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You try your hardest to plan every little detail of your life; you don’t like surprises and it’s hard for you to just go with the flow. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it clear that this is no way to live your life. It’s going to take a while but with this first step you’re going to learn to be more flexible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – It’s going to serve you well to take the day and focus on things around the house that need to get done. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you stay focused on this task. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.