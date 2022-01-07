Your Horoscope For Monday January 3rd
- Aries – Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) having you approach your day in a different way. You’re going have to turn down some invites from friends and stay home and get everything done. This is going to be hard for you, but you’ll thank yourself later when everything is finished.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) causing you to take time away from others so you can solely focus on letting go of your past hurt, and focus on healing. This time away from everything will do so much good in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You shelter yourself from the outside world; you might have good reasons, but today you might find yourself out of your little bubble. Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you deal with any situation that may arise today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You’re going to find yourself with a lot of free time on your hands and some conflicts that you’ve worked so hard to push down may suddenly arise. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to push you to talk to those people you’re having issues with and get everything settled.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Take the day to focus on you and your “me time” because you definitely need it. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you relax and not focus on your work. Today you’re going to find the balance between work and play because if you don’t, you’re going to burn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – You’re definitely not yourself today; you’re overthinking everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this it’s not the best time to be making hasty decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making this the day for love. Fireworks may appear in your closest relationship, and you should take full advantage of this. Find a creative way to use this energy, making you and your partner in sync and ready for love.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You may be feeling like you’re settling for something less, and you’re absolutely right! Look at yourself through a clean lens and see where you can do better and start making that change. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money); you’re an amazing person and shouldn’t be held back by anything.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You may have conversations today that will help clarify your goals and show you how you should go about accomplishing them. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) motivating you to continue the path you’re on and pushing you to make new goals for yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You’re going have to look out for people around you who talk a big game; they may be able to promise you the world but be careful and make sure they are able to stand by what they say. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help navigate you through this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) nudging you to take care of others around you. You’ll come to realize that other people’s happiness will help you feel better about yourself and may actually relax you more than a spa day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – Your home and family may be on your mind as The Moon enters your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). Some past events may arise today and you’re going to be tempted to let these feelings control how you move through the day. Don’t allow that to happen. Let your family be there for you as you navigate through all these new emotions.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.