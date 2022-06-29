Your Horoscope For Monday July 4th
- Aries – It's time for you to get outside as soon as possible because you're going stir crazy. Schedule a date with a friend to spend some time outdoors. This outing will help clear your mind and get you ready for the week ahead since Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – As the Sun transits your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), you can feel more connected to your loved ones. Take some time and regroup with them if you've been feeling distant with work and all the added stress.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – As the Moon enters your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), relaxation will become more important. Just kick back and relax, you can't stress out over it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – There will be a moment when you realize you could have so much more in life. If you reach these new goals, you'll be so much happier. You can take today to plan the next steps to reach your full potential with Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Today is filled with office drama, in addition to your social group drama. Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) urging you to keep your head down and focus on your work despite all that you are dealing with.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – It may be that you and some friends are working together on a work project and they are not pulling their weight. Instead of being enraged and carrying the weight, you should get in touch with them. You should ensure you talk with facts so they are open to hearing your point of view when Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – There's a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself that you're experiencing today. Your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) is ruled by the Sun, which brings you confidence.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – In order to achieve your goals, you rely on others because you don't have the confidence in yourself yet, but that is going to change. You're experiencing a boost in self-confidence as the Sun is in your Second House (Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Your First House (of Self-Image) is under the influence of Neptune today. With confidence, you'll be able to speak up and people will listen to you. Additionally, you will radiate warmth and enthusiasm, attracting more people.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Your relationship has changed, and something has awakened, taking your love life to the next level. With Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you'll be able to take your emotional life to the next level as well.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius –Events of today may bring up something you've been trying so hard to forget. Take this opportunity to share your feelings since Mars will be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – There is a possibility that a close friend will bring you a gift. Keep in mind that they are not trying to persuade you. This kind gesture will be received with love and happiness as Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.