Your Horoscope For Monday July 5th
- Aries – Your main focus should be your family matters. There are a lot of unresolved feelings that need to be addressed today, and with Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) everyone will have the space to share their thoughts. This well help your family get stronger and close again.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things today, its not rocket science just change things to make you feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re in a self-contained mood and you’ll be more than happy to spend big chunks of the day by yourself. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to give you that peace you’ve been looking for and help make some changes in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You don’t have a clear mind, so because of this, it’s not the best time to be making fast decisions. This isn’t going to last long, because Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – You’re always the life of the party, and super extroverted, which is totally okay! But always being “on” takes a toll on you, Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (Work and Health) to give you the mental break that you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) bringing to light your real aspirations. You’ve been going back and forth with your future plans, today you’re going to have a real moment of clarity. After today you’ll be able to make the right choices to get you where you want to do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – There’s more than just showing your friends that you’re in their corner to show your love and appreciation of them. You have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – From someone who never compromises you’re going to be a pro at it and wonder why you never did it before! This is all thanks to Pluto being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see the errors in your ways.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Be prepared for uncomfortable conversations today...about money. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) bringing to light that you need to focus on this relationship more than getting the newest and hottest item.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Being stuck indoors is making you a little stir crazy, no one can blame you. Neptune is in your Fifth House (Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to bring some creative ways to find stuff to do while you’re being cooped up.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – You’re going to be tempted to focus on the office drama, but with Saturn in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it’s going to be easier for you to focus on your job. You’re not going to allow anything to shift your focus.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.