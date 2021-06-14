Your Horoscope For Monday June 14th
- Aries – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and you see that emotions are running high today. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you figure out how to lead the talk and find your way back to the golden days.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You can expect to make some progress in your goals today, with The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by your tasks, ask for some help. You’re going to realize you don’t have to tackle everything on your own.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You’ve always been mature for you age, and this isn’t going to change, so stop trying to change something that most people respect about you. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you be more comfortable with this side of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’re living your life one day at a time, but it seems to be the same old same old. You’re craving some adventure and with Mars in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to find that something to get you out of your routine a little bit.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – Today you’re really connecting with the energy that Saturn is placing in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning). This means you’ll have less pressure on yourself, and you’ll be able to tackle the day’s challenges with grace. This is your day to shine!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money); you’re going to be making some choices today blindly but you’re going to surprise yourself and the people around you with how you handle this. You’ll be able to walk with your head held high the rest of the week.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You’ve been thinking about possibly starting a new relationship but take a second and rethink this. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) to guide you to make the right choice. Things may seem all rainbows and unicorns, but you need to weigh all the other factors that come into play.
Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – You have natural charm and charisma but today, with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image), this is going to be heightened. You’re going to be in a good place to find that special someone, or if you have “your person” today will bring you guys closer.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to be driven to complete your project. But keep in mind you’re going to need to take breaks and try to get some friends to help out. You’re going to make memories that’ll last a lifetime while doing what needs to get done.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – With social media being so active in everyday life you’re thinking you need to unplug and reconnect with yourself for a bit. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you be a little less active on the social platforms.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – It’s time for you to set some new goals in your life; you’ve been crushing your past goals and it’s time to move forward. And with Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to be able to figure out what to do now with all your newfound confidence.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.